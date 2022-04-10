The site of the Jolly Roger inspired not woe, but celebration, as it waved from vendor tables set up in downtown Greenville on Saturday.
PirateFest 2022 acted as a ceremonial return to normalcy for the thousands who walked the banks of the Tar River and Evans Street sampling food, beverages and the bounty of area craftspeople.
“The crowds seem like 2019. We’re back. And the excitement, I’ve never seen this excitement from people,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and one of the organizers of this year’s festival.
“As Greenville’s signature festival, it’s a celebration of the city and the community,” she said. “When you look at the people who come to PirateFest, it’s an amazing cross section of our community. It shows our diversity. Yes, this is Greenville.”
An event that ties the region’s coastal history to its pride of East Carolina University’s Pirates, The day has long featured pirate themed activities such as demonstrations of black powder weapons, sword fighting, a pirate encampment and shows of tomfoolery. However, this year’s festival brought out a bonanza of pirates; both the professional entertainers and dozens of everyday folks who’ve made pirating their hobby.
“We have gotten more questions about (dressing up),” Garriott said. “In the past, we really focused on a costume contest for kids, so a lot of kids come here (in costume) and there are the professional pirates we hired to be here,” she said. “But this year has entered a whole new era of adults coming in full pirate gear.”
Garriott sees it as a combination of people celebrating the region’s history and ECU’s Pirate Nation. Arija Litwin of Greenville was once one of those children who dressed as a pirate.
Today she is a high school senior enrolled in Pitt Community College’s dual enrollment program. She and her friend Grace Smith dressed as a pirate and mermaid magically transformed into a human.
We’ve been working on this since 2019. We were disappointed 2020 had COVID and we weren’t able to come,” Litwin said. “We’ve always loved to dress up because we love storytelling and characters.”
Other events offer opportunities to participate in live-action role-playing activities, but participants have to pay to join and the events usually require travel, she said.
“This is a nice way to do that for cheap,” Smith said.
It’s the first time Litwin and Smith have put a lot of effort into a local event and were pleased with their results.
“I’ve seen little kids stare at me and then they’ll say, ‘Hi Pirates!” I just wave,” Smith said.
Litwin said she would like to see everyone dress like a pirate for PirateFest.
“Even a little bit, like a fun necklace or a hat or a fun skirt you don’t normally wear. You can experience the escapism and get away for a day,” Litwin.
Donald and Melanie Geiling of New Bern started dressing as pirates nearly five years ago when they saw there were so many pirate-themed events in places like Ocracoke, and Beaufort and Bath. They wanted to join the fun.
“It’s celebrating the history of coastal North Carolina," Donald Geiling said. “He studies Blackbeard the pirate,” added his wife.
“I thought the outfits were cool. There are so many different ways (to dress). Just look at the people here,” Donald Geiling said.
Melanie Geiling said she enjoys seeing the faces of children who are first hesitant and then excited to see a “pirate” up close.
“It’s going to leave a legacy for our grandchildren. They are going to say there is grandma and papaw Geiling. They were pirates and they dressed up and had fun,” Melanie Geiling said.
Brit “Turtle” Brancel of High Point took to pirating 16 years ago after he and his son dressed as swashbucklers for a Halloween event at Disney World.
Shortly afterwards, he was telling his father how much he enjoyed the experience when a member of Beaufort Pirate Invasion introduced himself and asked if Brancel wanted to continue the fun.
Brancel describes Turtle as a rogue quartermaster, a pirate who has no permanent group but is a member of all groups.
He walks around telling jokes, playing the harmonica and encouraging the crowd to play along.
During Saturday’s pirate parade, Turtle taught the audience the correct spelling of the pirate’s catchphrase — “Rrrr,” he said.
“Look at me. Look how I’m dressed up. How could it not be fun? You can say things as a pirate that would get you beat up dressed in your civilian clothes,” Brancel said. "I have so much fun. It’s a release, it recharges my batteries, I do it because I love it.”
He became “Turtle” because he carried a bag made of turtle shell. These days his kit includes a shirt, pants and vest made by his mother, a gold turtle necklace and other turtle trinkets.
Carl Cannon, who serves as the official Blackbeard reenactor at the Beaufort Maritime Museum, said he’s been a pirate since he was a child and attended one of the first Beaufort Pirate Invasion celebrations in Beaufort. He learned to sail shortly afterwards and “by the time I was 10 or 11 years old I was riding around town like a little pirate.”
He became a re-enactor 13 years ago.
“We want to preserve our culture, our history and part of that is being pirates,” Cannon said.
The Beaufort Pirate Invasion team sets up an encampment where they demonstrate the skills individuals needed to live in the 1700s and 1800s: blacksmithing, cooking over an open fire, making rope from coconuts, baking in a cob oven, which is built from sand and straw.
The team added a black gunpowder demonstration in 2014 that featured swivel guns and deck cannons.
“If I want a boat the last thing I want to do is sink the boat,” said Jo Cannon, who is a lieutenant with the team. Swivel guns allowed pirates to shred sales without damaging the ship.
PirateFest is a special event for the Motley Tones, a Raleigh-based music group that “long ago abandoned their murderous ways for more melodious piratical pursuits … They sing madrigals for the king by day, pub songs for the hoi polloi by night, and love songs and sailor songs all the day long,” according to the group’s Facebook page.
“Greenville PirateFest is one of the first places that hired us when we started in 2010. This is special for us,” said Greg “Flintz Tones” Tarsa.
“There is a lot of romanticism about Pirates,” Tarsa said. “Probably 80-90 percent of what we know about pirates comes from two sources, Peter Pan and Treasurer Island. But there is an independence about Pirates.”
Many pirate ships were democratic, with the crew voting on who would be the captain, he said. It was the vote that could come at any time.
“Call it proto democracy, but a lot of it was humanity. ... It represents a sense of independence, a sense of fun, a sense of devil-may-care that just appeals to people,” Tarsa said.