All the holiday lights illuminating Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum this weekend are not necessarily true to the time period dating back to the mid-19th century. But they help to shine a light on Christmases past in eastern North Carolina.
Candlelight, lantern light and strands of electric Christmas lights will come together to make the village merry and bright for the fourth annual Old-Fashioned Christmas. The celebration is a peek into yesteryear, when December brought Yuletide music, traditional stories and hot cider.
“Christmas was about something different,” said Holly Hoag, president of the museum’s board of directors. “It was about being with your family, going to church. It gives the children a view of a simpler time.”
“Christmas is a great time of year for families,” she said, “and this is a place where families can go and do something together.”
For the event, the village and museum, which includes a one-room schoolhouse, country store, chapel, log cabin and barn, will be decked out for the holidays. But expect to see more shades of green than bright red as wreaths and other natural decorations will be adorned with pine cones, fruits and berries, materials that farm families would have used in the mid-to-late 1800s.
Inside the historic structures and outside on the grounds, visitors may encounter blacksmith Marty Thompson crafting nails or docent Amy Killpack dipping candles. In the log cabin, interpreter Kay Cousins will demonstrate carding wool and spinning, while master weaver Bonnie Pulver will showcase her craft. Guests can hear author and historian Roger Kammerer read Clement Clark Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (known as “The Night Before Christmas”) or listen to music from Michael and Donna Fox or the St. James Jammers. They can stop in for a visit with Santa, snack on Christmas cookies or shop for soap, honey or other homemade gifts at the country store.
Museum board Vice President Sharon Arnold said volunteers have been working since September to make hundreds of items from yarn dolls to tobacco-stick ornaments to sell to benefit the nonprofit organization.
Last year’s Old-Fashioned Christmas drew nearly 500 visitors over two nights, prompting the museum to add an exclusive Sunday afternoon event for senior adults to give the older generation a chance to visit apart from the typical Christmas crowd.
“We want them to go in the general store and think, ‘I remember seeing a place like this,’” Arnold said. “It’s a nice little amble along, a simpler time, simpler pleasures.”
The museum and farm village, designed to preserve the history and architecture of eastern North Carolina from 1840-1940, focuses on an era when Greenville was far more rural than urban.
“Everything was agriculture,” Arnold said. “Everybody lived out in rural communities like this, and everybody was into farming and raising their own food and canning.”
Planting gardens and other efforts at self-sufficiency that enjoyed a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic were part of everyday life in the early 19th and 20th centuries, she said.
Hoag, a professor emeritus in the department of anthropology at East Carolina University, said the region’s agricultural history is unknown to many of its current residents.
“We have a lot of new people in the county and even people who were born here that don’t know much about this county’s agricultural past or history,” she said. “It’s surprising.”
The village and museum, which first opened at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in the 1970s, aims to change that. With its relocation in 2009, the museum had even more of a story to tell. The new location at 4570 County Home Road is original site of the Pitt County Home for the Aged & Infirm (1827-1965).
“It used to be called the poor farm up and until the 1960s,” Hoag said. “We’re trying to do more research on our own buildings, the history of the poor farm and how we can interpret that better.
“We’re trying to take the museum in a different direction, to be more about living history, less about just touring a few buildings,” she said. “We’re doing more active programming, we’re doing that with school children and we’re also doing that with special events.”
Besides Old-Fashioned Christmas, the museum and village hosted a Juneteenth celebration and its first historical ghost walk event earlier this year.
In addition to working to restore a barn that is original to the County Home property, the organization also is partnering with ECU’s Joyner Library to complete oral history interviews with everyday farm families whose stories are not currently part of the historical record.
“There are a lot of people whose families have been here a long, long time and we’d love to have their stories,” Arnold said.
Hoag said she hopes events like Old-Fashioned Christmas will spark conversations about family history.
“I think a lot of people have memories,” she said. “They just don’t talk about it much in their own families and households. They’re going to be lost if we don’t capture them.”
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas, 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17. Tickets are $12 adults, $6 for children 2-17. A special seniors only (55-plus) event is event is 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, for $10. Purchase tickets online at www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com or at the gate.