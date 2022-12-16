All the holiday lights illuminating Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum this weekend are not necessarily true to the time period dating back to the mid-19th century. But they help to shine a light on Christmases past in eastern North Carolina.

Candlelight, lantern light and strands of electric Christmas lights will come together to make the village merry and bright for the fourth annual Old-Fashioned Christmas. The celebration is a peek into yesteryear, when December brought Yuletide music, traditional stories and hot cider.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.