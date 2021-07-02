An emerald-hued star the width of Reade Circle now adorns its intersection with Evans Street as the first step in an art project that will loop Greenville.
The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge announced Friday that its newest public art project is completed after work last weekend that closed the streets through Monday.
The pavement art at Evans and Reade is a six-pointed star in shades of green and yellow that “activates” the intersection, Emerge’s Sarah Lazure said in a news release.
The star’s hexagon-shaped center represents the molecular shape of an emerald to pay homage to Greenville’s unofficial nickname, The Emerald City.
The material used to create the star is called DuraTherm, a plastic that was heated and inlaid into the asphalt. The hearty material has a lifespan of 10 years, the arts council reported.
The piece was designed by artist team Haddad/Drugan, and the installation was completed by Cactx Surfaces and overseen by the arts council.
This pavement art is the first of several streetscape public art projects planned as part of the Emerald Loop. Three designs will be installed in upcoming streetscape improvements on West Fifth Street.
They will help define the art “loop” experienced riders on the planned Emerald Loop Art Trolley, the release said.
The Read Circle project was funded by the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge through a grant with the North Carolina Arts Council, the release said.
The Emerald Loop Vision Plan, including the intersection pavement art, received approval from the Greenville City Council last year.
The National Endowment for the Arts awarded the city and the arts council a $50,000 grant to support the project. The money is expected next year.
It will be used to fund the trolley and three stops with shelters to create an arts trail that will connect the city’s “artistic and cultural gems,” officials said earlier.
The “gems” are the public arts projects located throughout the downtown area. Stops will be located near East Carolina University, downtown and in west Greenville.
“We hope to connect all different parts of our communities on this trolley, not just for transportation but entertainment, for activity,” Holly Garriott, executive director of the arts council, said in May.
The arts council was one of 63 organizations the National Endowment of the Arts approved in the Our Town funding category, which supports projects that integrate arts, culture, and design activities into efforts that strengthen communities by advancing local economic, physical, and/or social outcomes.
Visit https://pittcountyarts.org/community/arts-district for more information about the proposed timeline of the entire project and the complete Emerald Loop Vision Plan.