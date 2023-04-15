Britton Scercy has never cared for coffee, but for the last few weeks, it has been his reason for getting out of bed.
Though he is not typically a morning person, he has been awake by 5:30 a.m. and showered and dressed by 6:15, not to sip coffee but to serve it. The 30-year-old is among dozens of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are getting a taste of success at Awaken Coffee.
The nonprofit, scheduled to open for business April 29, aims to do more than make drinks. Its mission is to build an employment foundation for people with special needs by teaching them job skills and helping them gain the confidence needed to be part of the workforce.
Employees like Britton have spent weeks training and serving coffee and tea to friends and family members at several practice runs leading up to opening day for the shop, the first of its kind in Greenville.
“When I found out the mission behind this coffee shop, I thought, ‘What an amazing opportunity,’” his mother, Jill Scercy, said. “The purpose, the mission, the people involved, it’s just an amazing venture.”
The coffee shop, located in the Heart for ENC Nonprofit Business Center at the corner of 14th and Evans streets, is making part-time employment available for 11 special needs adults while providing job training and experience for 21 volunteers with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Awaken will follow the model of similar stores, including Esteamed Coffee in Cary, A Special Blend in Greensboro and the well-known Bitty & Beau’s, which now has franchise locations in several states
A 2017 visit to Bitty & Beau’s helped inspire Carol Preston, who has a nephew with Down syndrome, to consider opening a coffeehouse here. Fellow Unity Free Will Baptist Church member Jennifer Dyson, whose son has autism, helped Preston create the concept and the name for Awaken, and part of the nonprofit organization Lives of Purpose, established in 2019.
“From when Jennifer and I first started talking, it’s been five years,” Preston said in an interview at the shop, a 1,300-square-foot space with indoor seating for 30. “To raise as much money as we have and to stick COVID in the middle of that, I think we’ve done pretty good.
“It’s God’s timing,” she said. “We prayed over those positions for a long time. That’s why I say the timing of all of this is perfect.”
Kimberly Grice, who previously worked in the ECU Health Medical Center cafeteria, has been hired as Awaken’s general manager. In her former role, Grice worked with students from Project SEARCH, a transition program that provides real-life work experiences to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“When I was reading about what the purpose (of Awaken Coffee) was, I was like, ‘This is perfect. This is what I love to do,’” Grice said. “It’s time to do something that’s bigger than me.”
Two of Awaken’s employees are Grice’s former Project SEARCH students. But others have quickly formed bonds with her and shift managers Cassie Dail and Najwa Dixon.
“It already feels like I’ve known these people forever,” Bridget Kilcoyne, 24, said Wednesday as she received instruction on making drinks and other duties she will perform behind the counter.
With grant funds from Vidant Health Community Benefits Grant Program, Awaken was able to begin paying its workers during their training, providing the first paychecks some had ever received.
“Nobody brought payment up in the interviews,” Preston said. “The first training that they had, at the end I said, ‘I want to make sure they know they’re getting paid,’ and one said, ‘We’re getting paid?’ They were overjoyed.”
Awaken Coffee is Sam Scrantom’s first job. Lizabeth Miller said her 21-year-old son, who did not receive an autism diagnosis until he was a teenager, had a difficult time getting started in the workforce after high school.
“The pandemic didn’t help,” she said. “The big thing for Sam was he didn’t have any experience. Everything was online application; you had to have a resume. It was just daunting and it’s scary to him. He was afraid to interview anywhere or put his application in anywhere.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate for people with disabilities declined in 2022, it remained about twice as high as the rate for people without disabilities. In 2022, 21.3 percent of people with disabilities were employed, up from 19.1 percent in 2021. Across all age groups, those with disabilities were much less likely to be employed than those with no disabilities.
Kilcoyne’s previous job experience included working in child care for a church alongside people she knew. She doesn’t recall having been inside a coffee shop before Awaken and certainly had not considered applying to work at one.
“During the pandemic somebody told my mom about this place that was going to be hiring, specifically, people with special needs, including autistic people,” she said. “I really wanted a job. I had been thinking to myself, ‘Will I be able to find a place to work?’ It’s a lot harder because I can’t drive and I have a lot of different emotions inside, but I’ve felt very welcome here.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Britton Scercy had a job working as an office assistant for the Autism Society of North Carolina. But when staff members were sent home to continue their duties remotely, his opportunities were limited. Finding other work proved to be challenging.
“You can probably ask most families with adults with developmental or intellectual disabilities, it comes down to the parents looking for that job,” Jill Scercy said. “They aren’t just out there. Jobs do not come easily.”
Britton’s experience at Awaken has been different, beginning with the interview. Scercy recalls being sent a link to a video that her son could watch that showed the interview process step by step. Knowing what to expect helped to put Britton at ease.
“He went to the second interview, skipped right in, no hesitation,” she said. “You could just tell he knew he was accepted. He senses, ‘This is a place I belong.’”
Preston said the transition to work can represent a major shift for adults with special needs. After aging out of the public schools system at 22, those who are not employed often have routines that center on Special Olympics and other recreational activities.
“Typically Britton would get pretty stuck in his schedule of ‘I only go to the gym in the morning,’” Scercy said. “Now when he has training at Awaken, he’ll allow his support worker to take him to the gym in the afternoon.”
Miller has seen similar growth in her son, who she said has been more outgoing and willing to try new things since beginning work at Awaken.
“He tries new foods,” she said. “As a parent of somebody who’s on the spectrum, that’s just not heard of. I think it’s just building his confidence quite a bit. I’m so excited about it.
“I felt like he can bring a lot of joy to people,” Miller said. “I’m just glad he’s out there. People are able to see his light finally, which means a lot to me.”
As the coffee shop prepares for its first customers, the enthusiasm seems to be contagious. Grice said that if she wears an Awaken Coffee T-shirt to go grocery shopping, people will ask her about the opening. She has been overwhelmed by strangers approaching to tell her they are praying for Awaken and can hardly wait to visit.
Scercy and her husband have already had that chance as family members invited to a soft opening earlier this month. Britton gave a quick wave but remained focused on his work.
“I keep telling people about it and saying I feel very blessed to have him involved as an employee,” Scercy, said. “But I am loving the fact that this coffee shop is going to be here for our community to walk into and look at the value that these young adults feel, look at the value that they can bring to our community.”