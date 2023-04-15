Britton Scercy has never cared for coffee, but for the last few weeks, it has been his reason for getting out of bed.

Though he is not typically a morning person, he has been awake by 5:30 a.m. and showered and dressed by 6:15, not to sip coffee but to serve it. The 30-year-old is among dozens of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are getting a taste of success at Awaken Coffee.


