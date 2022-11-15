The holiday season will see a 42 percent uptick in the number of people needing help with food according to a local food bank’s director, and faith groups are working hard to organize events that put food on people’s tables ahead of Thanksgiving.

About 25 volunteers with First Presbyterian Church in Greenville convened in their fellowship hall Saturday to stock 400 boxes and 300 bags of food with calorie rich food like pasta, rice, canned vegetables, fruit and nutritious snacks. Nine pallets stacked high with food were provided by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and a 10th was provided by the Churches Outreach Network, which sponsored the event.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.