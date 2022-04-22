Little ground-breaking was necessary at Awaken Coffee, where supporters gathered Thursday to kick off renovations for a business to employ people with special needs.
Shovels pressed into dirt outside the Heart for ENC Nonprofit Business Center were primarily ceremonial since the space Awaken will call home already has been constructed. But leaders hope the nonprofit will break new ground for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“We love having new businesses come to our area,” Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly told about 100 people gathered for the event. “But I will say this one is one that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. This is a very special business. This is a unique business. This is a business that enriches lives.”
President Carol Preston said the coffee shop, located in an enclosed breezeway between two buildings at 101 W. 14th St., plans to make part-time employment available for 20 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities while also providing job training and experience for 20 volunteers with special needs.
“The unemployment rate for those with disabilities is about 80 percent, and we are going to work to reduce that statistic,” she said. “We’ll be able to affect 40 families with special needs.”
Preston, who has a nephew who has Down syndrome, hopes the coffee shop also will serve to awaken the community to the potential of workers with disabilities.
“Generally speaking, you will not find anyone more loyal and more hard-working than someone with special needs,” she said. “Sometimes people just don’t understand that.”
Awaken will follow the model of similar stores across the state and nation, including Esteamed Coffee in Cary, A Special Blend in Greensboro and the well-known Bitty & Beau’s of Wilmington, which now has franchise locations in several states.
It was on a visit to Bitty and Beau’s in 2017 that Preston first began considering opening a coffeehouse. Fellow Unity Free Will Baptist Church member Jennifer Dyson, whose son has autism, helped Preston create the concept and the name for Awaken, part of the nonprofit organization Lives of Purpose. But for two years after its launch, Awaken had no place to call home.
That changed when Preston was introduced to businessman Phil Flowers, who owns the building at the corner of 14th and Evans streets where several area nonprofit organizations have offices. Flowers, whose son Aaron has Down syndrome, offered to rent space to Awaken for a dollar a year for five years.
On Thursday, N.C. Rep. Brian Farkas recognized Flowers for his generosity, which freed Awaken to direct its $500,000 fundraising campaign to renovations, equipment and other start-up costs associated with hiring and training employees with special needs.
“Too often, we overlook the capabilities of people in our special needs population,” Farkas said, quoting Department of Labor statistics indicating that unemployment among people with disabilities is twice as prevalent as it is in the general population. “We must see an improvement in that disparity.”
Dyson told supporters that the solution to the problem is costly. While Awaken has raised about $300,000 for renovations, it still needs an additional $150,000 to finish the space after construction in order to open the doors.
Olivia Murray can hardly wait for that day. The 20-year-old attends Pitt Community College’s Career Academy, which is designed for students with learning difficulties and challenges, and has been volunteering at Awaken’s promotional events since 2019.
“I learned with them,” Olivia said. “I’m very excited for when they are going to open (about) things that I can do like make coffee for the customers.”
Melissa Murray said Awaken will give her daughter a chance to be around people and serve in her community. Olivia’s father, Nick, sees the coffee shop as just the beginning.
“Probably the best goal is they hope that it opens the eyes of the community that people with disabilities can work in jobs, so this the start for other opportunities,” he said.
Preston said Awaken will provide a supportive environment for workers to learn soft skills that could help them improve their chances for employment elsewhere. The goal is not for employees to remain at the coffee shop but to use what they learn to move on to other jobs in restaurants, manufacturing or other area businesses.
“Sometimes they just want a chance,” Preston said. “So we’re going to give them that chance.”
For more information or to donate to Awaken Coffee’s fundraising campaign, visit awakencoffee.com or facebook.com/awakencoffeenc.