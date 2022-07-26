To spend time at Wildwood Park is to forget that you are tucked away in a slice of calmness within a town of 95,000, just off the busy thoroughfare that is Greenville Boulevard.

The foliage and tree cover help muffle the sound of cars whipping past not far away. The still water of the lake encircled by a walking path is a slice of nature that brings thoughts of a remote getaway despite being just minutes from the bustling college town.