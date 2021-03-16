More than 60,000 Pitt County residents have been at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus as more people become eligible to receive it today.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 32,790 Pitt Countians had received their first doses of vaccine and 28,072 had been fully vaccinated.
That means about 16 percent of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the DHHS dashboard, up from 12 percent this time last week.
Starting today, people 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions may sign up to receive the vaccine. The conditions range from asthma to sickle cell disease and include current and former smokers.
These people are part of Group 4 and they will join frontline essential workers who make up Group 3, people 65 and older in Group 2 and health care workers and long-term care residents in Group 1.
The second portion of Group 4 is to be eligible on April 7. It includes several categories of essential workers who did not meet the criteria under the previous groups.
No date has been set for when the vaccine will be opened to the general public, Group 5, although providers throughout the state have offered vaccines to the general public when eligible community members have not filled available appointments.
Visit vidanthealth/vaccinate, pittcountync.gov, walgreens.com or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pitt County continues to drop to levels not seen since last fall.
A total of 148 new cases were recorded from March 9-15, an average of about 21 new cases a day. That’s down from 201, or 29 cases a day, March 2-8, according to the DHHS Dashboard.
About 5.2 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data, down from 4.6 this time last week. The numbers for Pitt County were 4.1 percent, down from 5.1 percent.
The reported death toll from the virus grew from 83 to 84 from this time last week.
Vidant Health reported 69 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 82 the same time last week, and 93 before that. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 976 on Sunday. That’s down from 1,126 last Sunday.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to trend downward since a high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. The new case total on Monday was 1337, up from 1,228 on March 8 but down from 1,466 on March 1.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 17 new cases among students and staff from March 9-15, down from 28 March 1-8 and 27 Feb. 23-March 1.
A total of 32 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, down from 46 reported on March 8 and 67 on March 1.
Pitt County Schools in its weekly update on Friday reported nine new on-campus cases of COVID-19 and 31 quarantines between March 5-11. That’s down from 21 cases and 169 quarantines Feb. 26-March 4. There were 28 cases and 237 quarantines Feb. 19-March 25.
According to real-time data published by the school system on Monday afternoon, a total of 35 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus , with 458 quarantines for the combined groups. That’s down from 50 active cases and 612 quarantines on March 8.
Bethel School had the most active cases with five. H.B. Sugg had the most quarantines with 35.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed 10 ongoing outbreaks, with Red Oak Assisted Living removed from the list.
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: eight staff and 16 residents with one resident death.
- Brookdale Dickinson Avenue: eight staff and 15 residents. One resident death was reported since last week.
- Care One Assisted Living Greenville: five staff and two residents.
- Clemmie’s Family Care Home II, three staff and four residents
- Cypress Glen Retirement Community Memory Care: six staff members and 35 residents.
- East Carolina Rehab and Wellness: five staff members up from three staff members.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 51 staff and 59 residents. There has been one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- Spring Arbor: 19 staff and 34 residents.
- Tar River — RHA Services: 16 staff
- Universal Health Care: 15 staff, 34 residents.