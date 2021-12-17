Christmas has come early at Aces for Autism, which announced a $2 million donation on Thursday.
Longtime supporters Ron and Rose Bowen pledged the contribution for the construction of a 23-acre Winterville campus, which is planned to include a clinic equipped to serve 250 children and a nontraditional school for students with autism and other special needs.
“We are very honored that we get to help this facility grow and do the good things for families it does,” Rose Bowen said in a statement. “We love seeing the kids have these opportunities.”
Aces hopes to break ground early next year on the Ron and Rose Bowen Family Autism Campus on Worthington Road, beginning with the construction of the he SECU Autism Clinic of Eastern NC. The State Employees Credit Union Foundation awarded the nonprofit treatment and educational center a $1.5 million grant in November.
At the time, Aces President and CEO Kyle Robinson said the organization had received a $2 million private donation that allowed it to exceed the requirements of SECU Foundation’s challenge grant. Thursday’s announcement revealed that the Bowens were the donors.
The Bowens’ relationship with Aces for Autism began six years ago when Ron Bowen met Robinson, who founded Aces with his wife, Bobbie, in 2014. Although the Bowen family is not affected by autism, Ron Bowen said he was touched by the story of the Robinsons’ son, Samuel, and admired the couple’s efforts to help others.
“God laid it on my heart to get involved,” Ron Bowen said. “The more I got involved with it, the more I realized how genuine Kyle was and how much eastern North Carolina needed this.”
Aces earlier this year opened the Samuel C. Robinson Child Development Center for children with autism and their siblings, and it began a satellite program in Wilson to accommodate students on a waiting list for applied behavioral therapy.
Following the cancellation of fundraisers in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 has been a banner year for the organization. In October, Aces for Autism hosted its largest-ever fundraiser, which featured Tim Tebow as guest speaker. Also this fall, Aces, which traces its fundraising roots and its name to a tennis tournament, hosted a fundraiser featuring 2012 Wimbledon Men’s Doubles champion Jonny Marray.
Robinson is grateful for the support the organization has received.
“Ron and Rose Bowen’s love for Aces and the individuals we serve is indescribable,” he said. “We are humbled by this gift and beyond grateful. We are honored to name the new campus after the Bowen family and look forward to many great things ahead to serve the autism community.”
For more information, visit acesforautismnc.com or call 252-689-6645.