The week after its largest ever fundraising event, Aces for Autism has been named the recipient of a $1.5 million grant for the construction of a new autism clinic in Winterville.
The State Employees Credit Union Foundation presented the award Tuesday during a ceremony at the Greenville nonprofit treatment and educational center. Children from the organization’s recently opened Samuel C. Robinson Child Development Center gathered outside for the celebration.
“This is a special day for Aces for Autism,” Aces President and CEO Kyle Robinson said. “There’s a special community in eastern North Carolina. They’ve walked alongside us since, really, it was a vision.”
Aces hopes to break ground early next year on its 23-acre campus on Worthington Road to begin construction of the SECU Autism Clinic of Eastern NC.
“With the naming on the building, we’re really saying we’re behind what they’re doing and really respect their organization,” said Jama Campbell, executive director of the SECU Foundation.
“We’ve been following this group for a couple of years and have been so excited about all the amazing work that you’re doing in Pitt County and really the entire region,” she told Aces staff members and supporters who gathered for the announcement.
The news follows a series of positive developments for Aces, which last week hosted Tim Tebow at its annual fundraiser, welcoming a record number of guests and raising more than $250,000.
Robinson said that an anonymous donor contributed an additional $200,000 in conjunction with the event, making the total more than twice what the fundraiser has previously generated.
With a $2 million private donation the organization recently received, Aces has already exceeded the requirements of SECU Foundation’s challenge grant, which calls for nonprofit recipients to secure matching donations.
“This has been a tough (year), which is what’s so impressive,” Campbell said. “Those resources are scarcer and scarcer, so it really is amazing. It’s a testament to the work they’re doing.
“Over the last seven years, they’ve grown so quickly,” she said. “There’s obviously a great need in the area.”
Robinson and his wife, Bobbie, founded Aces for Autism in 2014 to provide applied behavior analysis treatment for children with the developmental disorder. They had seen the progress that ABA had helped their son make after he was diagnosed with autism at age 18 months. But the couple was having to travel hours from their home in Greenville to find treatment.
Rich Hutson, senior vice president of SECU, Pitt County, remembers hearing the Robinsons’ story at one of the early Aces for Autism fundraising events.
“It brought tears to my eyes how he was saying that there wasn’t a place for their care in eastern North Carolina,” Hutson recalled. “They were having to go to Winston-Salem. I said, ‘That is something the foundation could help.’”
Four years ago, the SECU Foundation provided a similar grant to ABC of NC to boost the capital campaign efforts for the construction of a new clinic in Winston-Salem. The foundation this week announced a grant to Rowan County’s Partners in Learning, which also provides services for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.
“We really look for those organizations that are providing the services that are going to benefit our members and the greater community,” Campbell said. “We want to make sure that we’re trying to help organizations like Aces really tackle the need and expand their impact.”
Robinson said the 30,000-square-foot clinic will have more than twice the space of Aces’ current location on Conference Drive, providing room for behavioral therapies as well as a licensed psychologist to diagnose patients. Plans call for learning labs to replicate experiences a student might have in a grocery store, barber shop or dentist’s office. In addition, a mock apartment and a cafeteria will help train students on practical living skills such as laundry and food preparation.
“All of it is working toward the goal of being as independent as they can be in the community and in life on their own,” Bobbie Robinson said.
The clinic will be the first phase of the Ron and Rose Bowen Family Autism Campus, which is planned to later include a school and recreational space.
The Robinsons are grateful for the response that Aces has received as it has grown to serve dozens of families from area counties, opening a satellite program in Wilson earlier this year to accommodate students on a waiting list for therapy.
“The community’s really rallied around Aces and the need,” Bobbie said.
Depending on the need for services, Robinson said, Aces may continue to operate its Greenville clinic after the first phase of the Winterville location is open.
“We’ll continue to fund raise toward the (autism campus) project,” Robinson said, adding that the autism campus is expected to cost an estimated $15 million to complete. “This is just the beginning.
“I tell people all the time, a lot of people have a vision, really a dream of how to make an impact, but you have to have someone walk alongside you and invest in that vision,” he said. “So many groups of people have. It’s been really cool to be a part of, to see this start to become a reality.”
