The rate of active COVID-19 cases in Pitt County is relatively low, the county health director said, even though an 11th person died and the number of reported new cases has been rising steadily.
Dr. John Silvernail answered questions during a regular news briefing Wednesday, the same day state officials announced they would cancel the N.C. State Fair due to concerns about the virus. A decision about the 101st Pitt County Fair, scheduled for Sept. 22-27, is forthcoming. Pitt fair director Kenneth Ross said officials planned to discuss the best course with Silvernail and make a decision in the near future.
The county reported 1,579 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 1,548 on Tuesday. It estimated 1,008 people have recovered while deaths remain at 11. The most recent death reported in Pitt County, on Tuesday, was a person older than 75 with significant comorbidities, Silvernail said.
He estimates there are 571 active cases locally, about 3.1 people out of every 1,000 people based on the county’s population and the number of confirmed cases. The estimate does not account for people who are asymptomatic and others who are infected but have not been tested.
“It doesn’t mean don’t protect yourself, it doesn’t mean don’t wear your mask, it doesn’t mean don’t wash your hands, we need to do all of those things. We need to continue to maintain our spacing to maintain that 6 foot separation from people to slow or impede the transmission of this virus, but a rate of 3.1 per 1,000 is a fairly low rate of active disease,” Silvernail said.
As of Tuesday 3,424 individuals had been tested through Pitt County’s COVID-19 testing program, which has been offering free tests at sites in across the county since July 13, Silvernail said. By the time the first phase of testing ends on Aug. 14 more than 6,000 people will have been tested through the program locally, he said.
From an epidemiology standpoint, this form of testing is active case finding, he said. Individuals do not have to be sick or exposed, they only have to go to a site and want to be tested.
The health department advises isolation for anyone tested because they may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms like cough, fever or shortness of breath. People who are asymptomatic do not have to isolate unless their test comes back positive, Silvernail said.
Current CDC guidance says 10 days after the infection is diagnosed, an individual can be released from isolation if there has been improvement in symptoms and no fever for at least 24 hours with no medicine taken to reduce the fever, he said.
Vidant Health reported another record day of hospitalizations at its facilities in eastern North Carolina on Wednesday with the total reaching 96 cases related to the virus. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data on Wednesday showed the number of hospitalizations statewide also reached another record at 1,291. There were 1,741 new cases statewide reported Wednesday and 45 more deaths.
State Fair canceled
State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the Oct. 15-25 event in Raleigh was canceled to protect patrons, staff and vendors and because of uncertainty of whether current mass gathering restrictions would be eased. Troxler also said a survey of past fair ticket buyers found two-thirds of them would be hesitant to attend a fair this year.
The fair, which was first held in 1853, is one of the state’s largest annual attractions, bringing in roughly 1 million visitors during its 11-day run that begins in mid-October. The fair was last canceled during World War II. State and regional fairs across the country already have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
“We have hoped, we have prayed and we have schemed, and we have thought and thought and thought,” Troxler said at a news conference, but “after very careful consideration, this is really the only logical decision that we can make.”
“Our No. 1 priority must be the safety of the public and everyone who enters the fairgrounds,” he said.
The State Fair costs about $6.8 million to produce annually and does not receive an operating appropriation from the General Assembly. Troxler said the fair now can cancel contracts for this year’s fair without incurring monetary penalties.
The N.C. State Fairgrounds in west Raleigh already has felt the monetary sting from the pandemic. The fair has lost $2.3 million in revenue since February as close to 200 events have been canceled, Troxler said.
Plans now will move ahead for the October 2021 fair, he said. And Troxler said horse and junior livestock shows still will be held at the fairgrounds this October with proper social distancing. There also may be more drive-thru fairgrounds events where motorists can buy food usually sold by N.C. State Fair vendors.
Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced that starting Friday alcohol sales must be shut off nightly at 11 p.m. — rather than the current 2 a.m. — at restaurants, breweries and wineries. He said the restriction is designed to discourage bar-style gatherings that pose higher risks for virus transmission.
A provision in an executive order issued months ago placing a moratorium on residential utility service cutoffs for nonpayment expired late Wednesday.
An umbrella of advocacy groups asked Cooper to extend the cutoff delay, saying minority and low-income residents will be hurt the most by disconnections during a time of high unemployment and summer heat.
Cooper, who signaled weeks ago the moratorium would end this month, said on Tuesday he was assembling a plan to use federal virus relief money to prevent cutoffs and evictions.