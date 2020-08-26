A group of demonstrators spent Tuesday afternoon demanding action to protect the United States Postal Service as part of the National Day of Action.
Ten activists stood outside the post office on Memorial Drive passing out flyers to urge community members to advocate for the Postal Service. The activists also held up posters for passersby.
The flyers listed demands from the American Postal Workers Union. The union is asking Congress to provide $25 billion in emergency COVID-19 relief funds for the service and for administrators to permanently roll back recent cuts.
The union wants the service to restore critical equipment and staffing to protect mail delivery, to work with postal unions and advocate to restore public confidence in the service and ensure every mail-in ballot is properly delivered and counted.
USPS letter carrier Willie Roberts said it was important to support USPS because it is an American institution. She shared stories about mail carriers who had performed community service while working their routes.
A senior citizen on Robert's route got lost and she helped him get home. Other carriers have called the police when they have noticed suspicious activity along their routes, she said.
"In a lot of ways we are an integral part of the community. People recognize us and know that we're there to help. They know that we're there to bring good news, bad news," Roberts said.
Roberts said USPS is not affiliated with any political organization but is a service intended to serve all members of the community. She added that private delivery services FedEx and UPS count on the USPS to deliver to rural areas that they do not serve.
"We can deliver and we will deliver," Roberts said.
Don Cavellini, co-chairman of Pitt County Coalition Against Racism, said through the USPS people are able to get medications, social security checks and disability checks. Cavellini also said he is 77 and wants to make sure that he is able to vote by mail in November.
Cavellini said he didn't understand the controversy around mail-in since absentee ballots have been around for a long time.
"I want to be able to mail in my vote, and if I can't do that with certainty that its going to be counted because someone is messing with the mail, then I'm putting my own life in danger just to exercise my franchise," Cavellini said.
Cavellini urged citizens to call Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to demand Senate leader Mitch McConnell call the body into session and pass bipartisan legislation to ensure USPS can do its part in the upcoming election. The same message was included on the flyer distributed by the activists.