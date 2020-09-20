A new initiative aimed at providing assistance for small businesses is set to be unveiled during Monday during Minority Enterprise Development Week activities hosted by the city and Greenville Utilities Commission.
The Minority and Women Business Enterprise program’s MED Week runs Monday through Friday. This year’s event will look a little different than in past years to protect participants from COVID-19, but organizers say the focus on business owners and the community remains the same.
Among the highlights is the unveiling of the new Incubate to Accelerate initiative, which will provide support to qualifying minority or woman-owned small businesses. It the result of additional money allocated by the City Council in this year’s budget.
While the program is still awaiting final approval from the council next month, MWBE leaders plan to begin discussing it with prospective applicants during MED Week.
“The City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities Commission’s MWBE program is excited to announce the new MWBE Incubate to Accelerate initiative,” MWBE Coordinator Ferdinand Rouse said. “We are excited to be adding resources that will help build better businesses during and post-pandemic.”
On Wednesday, MED Week will feature a Retail Space Information Session at 415 Evans St. to highlight one of the new resources being offered through the Incubate to Accelerate initiative. The event, which is being held from 11 a.m.-noon, will educate business owners about rental support for pop-up retail and shared kitchen space along with the details of the application process.
A couple of other events during this year’s MED Week will be held virtually.
- On Monday, MWBE will be showcasing the diverse number of businesses in our economies through social media on Facebook (@CityofGreenvilleNC) and Twitter (@GreenvilleNC).
On Tuesday, the City and GUC will welcome the Greenville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Eastern Carolina Board of Realtors Association as they host a Small Business Information Session for new and up-and-coming businesses. The event will be held virtually via ZOOM from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn about business development resources and gain insight into questions on how to get connected in the business community.
The week culminates with another gathering as a Food Truck Showcase will be held on Friday at 901 West Fifth Street. The Food Truck Showcase, which begins at noon, will be free to the public and feature food trucks from around the community.
All of the MED Week events are available for registration at http://mwbeprogram.eventbrite.com.
For more information about MED Week, contact MWBE Coordinator Ferdinand Rouse at 329-4462 or frouse@greenvillenc.gov.