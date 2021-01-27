On the same day that Pitt County’s Board of Commissioners heard a request for $24 million to add elementary school classroom space, the Board of Education was asked to consider getting rid of modular units that are more than 50 years old.
Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson asked the school board at Monday’s workshop meeting to consider buying a 6,000-square-foot, 2009-model modular complex for Creekside Elementary School. The board is scheduled to vote on the $150,000 expenditure at its Feb. 1 meeting.
Johnson said the addition, which would cost an additional $150,000 for setup and installation, would allow the school district to eliminate three 1966-model units and a 1972 model that are currently in use at the school.
“These require constant maintenance and constant upkeep,” he said. “To get these removed from site would be a benefit to everybody involved.”
Monday’s meeting included a capital project update from Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson, whose 22-page report included a list of 15 schools that have areas that are 50 years or older and are due for renovations. No modular units were included in the list, which includes Ayden-Grifton and D.H. Conley, Farmville Central and North Pitt high schools; C.M. Eppes and E.B. Aycock middle schools; Belvoir, Falkland, Sam Bundy, South Greenville and W.H. Robinson elementary schools; and Bethel, G.R. Whitfield, Grifton and Pactolus schools.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty seemed surprised to learn the age of the group of modular units being used at Creekside, which opened in 2005.
“I hope that the people responsible for helping the students of Pitt County Schools have up-to-date facilities to learn in are paying attention to this because it’s a travesty that our students in the year 2021 are learning in buildings, modular units no less, that are from vintage 1966,” she said.
Johnson said the price of the 12-year-old modular complex that the board is considering purchasing is about $25 per square foot, which is about a third the cost of a new unit.
“I commend you for looking for upgrades that fit our pocketbook,” Doherty said. “But to be honest with you, our pocketbooks should be much much bigger when it comes to our capital facilities for our students and our staff.
“It’s really just a plea to our partners in county government and state government and anywhere else we can find partners to help us bring our facilities at least into this millennium.”
Creekside is among Pitt County elementary schools needing to add classroom space to meet requirements of North Carolina House Bill 90. Approved by the General Assembly in 2017, it reduces the number of students allowed in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
In a Monday video conference with county commissioners, Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the school district needs $24.3 million to build classroom wings to meet those requirements at a half-dozen elementary schools.
In addition to Creekside, schools needing additional classroom space are Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood and W.H. Robinson elementary schools and Wintergreen Primary. Officials said schools need three to 12 additional classrooms each to meet new state requirements.