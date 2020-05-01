Families of students who receive free and reduced lunch now qualify for further assistance through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program or P-EBT.
North Carolina received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide the program, which helps families who have been impacted by school closings due to COVID-19 by providing funding for food, said Greene County Department of Social Services director Angela Ellis.
A family will receive $257 for each child under the age of 18 that is eligible for free and reduced lunch. The benefit will be distributed in two allotments. The first allotment will be issued for the days school was closed in March and April and will amount to $194 per child. The second allotment will be issued for closed school days between May 1 and 15 and will consist of $63 per child.
The approval of the P-EBT program came before Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that schools will remain closed for the school year. Additional allotments may be considered, according to Ellis.
The benefits will be issued automatically from the Department of Public Instruction for children who applied for the free and reduced lunch program at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
“Families will not have to apply. The state is going to be retrieving information from the school’s data source,” Ellis said.
Students enrolled at Community Eligibility Provision schools also are eligible to receive benefits, according to Ellis. All students attending Community Eligibility Provision schools — schools where at least 40 percent of students qualify for free meals — can receive free and reduced lunch regardless of their income.
“If the school system is eligible then all of the children would,” Ellis said.
All Greene County schools are considered Community Eligibility Provision schools, and all students will automatically qualify. Pitt County has 21 schools of its 38 that qualify.
Families who did not apply for free and reduced lunch at the start of the school year are still able to apply.
“If they are in need now and feel like they would qualify, they can apply at any time. These benefits are extended for the first 30 days of the school year. If they do apply and become free and reduced eligible, they should receive the (P-EBT) benefits as well,” said Gretchen Wilson, director of school nutrition services for Pitt County.
Forms are available at www.pitt.k12.nc.us and can be completed and dropped off at the family’s respected school or mailed into nutrition services. “We have a 10-day process for the application,” Wilson said.
Families currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits will have the funding automatically added to their cards. Families who are not participating in the Food and Nutrition Services program will be issued a card through the mail.
“They will receive a white card mailed directly to the family,” Ellis said.
Families will be able to use the P-EBT benefit to purchase food items at any EBT authorized retailers.
Though automatically enrolled, families who do not wish to participate in the program may choose not to. Benefits will be available for 365 days after they are issued.
Unused benefits will also roll over on a month-to-month basis and should be used within 365 days.
Benefits issued through the program will not have to be paid back, according to Ellis.
The program is met to complement existing programs that have been implemented to meet a need due to COVID-19.
As of March 30, families receiving the Food and Nutrition Services received the maximum amount allowed for March and April for their household size.
Families are also encouraged to continue to utilize school feeding programs and community meal sites, which are available at no cost to them.
The program comes at a time that families are struggling.
“It means that now families will have the resources available to them to provide and meet the nutritional needs of children while school is out. This is another resource to help them get through this unprecedented time. It’s going to provide some relief to the families,” Ellis said.
“I think it’s a good program that the state is doing to help our families and children in need. I think it’s going to be very beneficial.”