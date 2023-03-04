board of adjustment

Attorney Robert McNeill, representing KLA Holdings and its owners Kevin and Leslie Pagliari, argues that three violations filed by the City of Greenville’s Planning and Development Services office do not apply to his clients during a five-hour Greenville Board of Adjustment hearing.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

Developers plan to appeal a decision by the Greenville Board of Adjustment that said they did not follow city procedures for revising plans in a subdivision off of Allen Road.

The board ruled after a five-hour hearing that KLA Holdings, a limited liability company owned by Leslie and Kevin Pagliari, did not submit a development plan for review and created lots in Allen Ridge subdivision contrary to regulations.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.