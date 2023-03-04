...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Attorney Robert McNeill, representing KLA Holdings and its owners Kevin and Leslie Pagliari, argues that three violations filed by the City of Greenville’s Planning and Development Services office do not apply to his clients during a five-hour Greenville Board of Adjustment hearing.
Developers plan to appeal a decision by the Greenville Board of Adjustment that said they did not follow city procedures for revising plans in a subdivision off of Allen Road.
The board ruled after a five-hour hearing that KLA Holdings, a limited liability company owned by Leslie and Kevin Pagliari, did not submit a development plan for review and created lots in Allen Ridge subdivision contrary to regulations.
KLA combined 44 lots into a single lot for multiple dwelling units. The company made the change to obtain financing at a low-interest rate, according to statements at the Feb. 23 hearing.
The Board of Adjustment is an appointed body that decides appeals concerning zoning issues, applications for special use permits, and requests for zoning variances. Decisions can be appealed to state Superior Court.
The board voted unanimously that KLA violated the two rules and voted 7-1 that a third violation, changing the use of the subdivision, was unfounded. Robert McNeill, a Charlotte-based attorney, represented the Pagliaris.
“We disagree with the decision and we will appeal,” said McNeill. “We appreciate the time and attention the board gave but we believe they made an improper decision.”
The changes first came to the attention of city staff in 2019 when ACP Properties, another company owned by the Pagliaris, submitted a rezoning request involving undeveloped land near the Allen Ridge duplexes. Chief Planner Chantae Gooby was contacted by a commercial mortgage company inquiring if a piece of property was considered multi-family. It was determined that the mortgage company wanted to know if the duplex community was multi-family.
Gooby said she explained that for the existing development to be considered multi-family, a plan had to be submitted to determine the buildings conformed to the city’s multi-family development regulations.
Thomas Barnett, director of Greenville Planning and Development, said the multi-family designation was unlikely because the buildings were too close together to meet multi-family requirements.
On Oct. 23, 2019, a recombination map, which showed the duplex lot lines had been erased, and an accompanying affidavit was filed at the Pitt County Register of Deeds office without review or approval by a city map reviewer.
A map reviewer with the Pitt County Tax Office signed off on the map.
Pitt County Tax Administrator Russell Hill said the tax office map reviewer should not have signed off on the map. Developers are supposed to get the approval of map reviewers employed by the government entity where the development will be located.
Hill said the map reviewer who signed off on the Allen Ridge map no works for the county.
Gooby became aware that a recombined map and affidavit had been filed when Kevin Pagliari submitted building permits for the undeveloped property next to Allen Ridge subdivision.
Gooby told Pagliari that the development’s lot lines had to be restored. The city issued a notice of violation in late June 2021. KLA Holdings filed a notice of appeal on July 16, 2021.
“There is not much dispute about the facts of what happened,” McNeill said. “What we do have a dispute about is the law. Zoning rules are considered police powers. It’s the power to regulate behavior and enforce order within the city for the betterment of the safety, health and welfare of residents.
“The zoning department has used its police power to issue a notice of violation against my client,” McNeill said. “The thing is, if citizens are going to be subject of police power they need to know what the law is.”
The city’s zoning and subdivision rules do not specifically state property recombinations need to be reviewed by city staff. If the City Council believes it’s needed, then there should be specific language in the city’s planning and development rules, McNeill argued.
If recombination plats need to be filed for review the city’s subdivision, ordinances should state that, McNeill said.