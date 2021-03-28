The Greenville Board of Adjustment approved special-use permits for the operation of a tattoo shop and art gallery on the outer edge of Greenville’s Uptown District and for a couple to place their mobile home on a lot that is surrounded by similar housing.
The board placed several conditions on its approval of the tattoo shop and art gallery request during its Thursday night meeting.
Cristian DeJesus, Harr Garcia and William Ashbery submitted the request to operate business in a building located near the corner of Dickinson Avenue and West Ninth Street.
“That particular area of the city is very geared towards the artistic community and Greenville overall is trying to retain the young professional community. That is the demographic we’re targeting and working with,” DeJesus said.
Senior Planner Elizabeth Blount said it’s the tattoo operations that require the business owners to get the special-use permit.
The area is identified as uptown edge in the city’s long-range comprehensive development plan, she said.
Staff recommended approving the request with the conditions that the business receive permitting from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and it comply with the requirements of the local health department and any other federal, state and local regulations.
The conditions also stated the business could not tattoo or perform body piercing on anyone under the age of 18 and that no loitering be permitted outside the business.
DeJesus said the businesses will follow the conditions.
Dorothy Council and Cliff Padilla requested a special-use permit to locate their mobile home at 956 Mizell St. It is located in a development outside the city limit but in an area where the city has authority to oversee its development.
The lot is surrounded by existing mobile homes, Blount said.
Locating a mobile home on the property is in compliance with the city’s future land-use plan, which recommends single-family detached homes for the area.
Blount said staff did not recommend placing conditions on the permit.
Board member Hunt McKinnon, had questions about a cement slab displayed in the corner of a survey map of the property.
Council said another individual who had planned to use the lot had poured the slab to place a storage barn on the property. She said she and Padilla also plan to use it for a barn.
McKinnon asked if the slab complied with the city’s setback requirements. Blount said since the couple did not include the set up of a barn on the application, it couldn’t be factored into the board’s decision about the permit.
She said questions about the slab’s location and whether a barn can be placed there would be answered when the couple sought a building permit.
The vote approving the mobile home use permit was unanimous.