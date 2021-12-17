Developers of an "agrihood" planned west of Greenville will dispense with townhomes and commercial elements included their original plan and reduce the number of farm sites after winning approval from the city Board of Adjustment.
The board on Thursday unanimously modified a special use permit after developers said market demands are forcing changes at Carolina Crofts, an agricultural master plan community, which are also called an agrihood.
The Greenville City Council in February approved the 200 acre development planned for N.C. 43 North adjacent to Rock Springs subdivision and across from Ironwood subdivision.
It was supposed to have more than 300 single-family homes built around six “farms” ranging from one acre to nine acres. The development also was supposed to have townhomes, a restaurant and retail space and acreage dedicated to a swim/tennis center and parks and trails.
A subsequent, state-driven change in planning and development rules now requires the boards of adjustment to decide all special use permits, which is why it heard Thursday's request, not the City Council.
Tim Newell, a land planner with Rivers & Associates, said business pressures brought about by COVID-19 are forcing the developers to change the project.
“There is very little interest from people in the restaurant industry in starting new restaurants. Who knows how long it will be before there is interest in that,” Newell said.
While undertaking preliminary marketing, developers also discovered the demand for townhomes isn’t nearly as intense as it is in other areas, Newell said. People want single-family homes with larger lots, he said. Builders are desperate for single-family home properties.
Instead of building the planned 346 single family home lots, the builders want 356 lots, said Chantae Gooby, Greenville’s chief planner. Along with eliminating the town homes, the developers also won’t build seven “farm cabins” that were supposed to be for people working on farms.
The farms also have been changed. Farmland will be located along N.C. 43 North along with a farmstand where locally grown products will be sold, Newell said.
However, three of the six “farms” that homes were supposed to be built around will become ponds. Newell said that’s because of homeowner desire for water frontage.
Board member Hunt McKinnon said he understand the original development would have an employee who acted as a mentor to residents who wanted to garden.
Newell said the development would have community gardens. The group that would operate the farms would have someone to guide interested residents. Newell said people could also have gardens on their own property using a prototype raised garden.
There also will be chef events using produce grown on the property.
“The whole idea of this is a lot of community involvement,” Newell said.
The board approved the change after Robert Kemp, a nearby property owner who in November successfully lobbied to delay action on the recommendation, said his concerns had been addressed and he did not opposed the project.
Metronet
The board also gave final approval to the decision and order granting Metro Fibernet, also called Metronet, a special-use permit to build two unmanned equipment shelters and an antenna on Commerce Street.
The permit was approved in September with one no vote. The permit request had been contested. When contested facts are presented during a board of adjustment hearing, statutes require a record be prepared and approved as part of the process.
When the board reviewed the record at its November meeting, questions were raised because a condition limiting when Metronet could test backup generators had been left out of the record because the board didn’t vote to add it.
Some board members wanted to add it to the record before its final approval but other members said it wasn’t allowed.
The board delayed the vote so Assistant City Attorney Donald Phillips could research the issue.
Phillips said Thursday that additional conditions could be added to the record but there had to be facts supporting the application of the new conditions. Phillips said he believed limiting the testing of the generators could be supported by facts from the meeting.
The board voted unanimously to add a condition limiting the testing of generators to weekdays between 7:30-8:30 a.m. The board also approved the document recording the final decision and special use permit.
Other business
The board unanimously approved a local businessman’s request to surrender a special use permit.
Mitchell Meeks, representing Coastal Plain Shooting Academy, notified the city he wanted to surrender the special use permit he received in May to operate an indoor firearms range at 100 Staton Road.
The permit was opposed by an attorney Coastal Agribusiness, a chemical manufacturing facility located beside the firing range. The attorney said the business was concerned that the sound of repetitive gunfire could upset employees and customers. There also was concern that people may think the businesses are related since both have “coastal” in their names.
In a letter to senior planner Elizabeth Blount, an attorney representing the shooting academy said the owner decided to withdraw the permit after Coastal Agribusiness challenged the permit by filing a petition for judicial review in Pitt County Superior Court.
The attorney’s letter said after discussions between the two businesses, the shooting academy decided it wouldn’t move into the Staton Road location and Coastal Agribusiness will withdraw from the judicial review so the proceeding can be dismissed.
Other action taken by the board of adjustment included:
Approving a parking variance to allow B&M Wang to locate a laundromat in property its owns at 655 S. Memorial Drive.
Andrew and Christy Garris were granted a special use permit to operate an automotive repair facility with paint booth at 701 Peed Drive.
Alan Hamm received a special use permit to allow outdoor dining at a Mission BBQ restaurant he plans to open at 425 S.E. Greenville Blvd., which is the location of the former Cicis Pizza.