A Greenville businessman received a special-use permit to operate a public/private club in a growing part of Greenville’s Dickinson Avenue business district.
Michael Glenn, who has renovated downtown buildings with his family, said he is still finalizing plans for the project, which will operate out of 3,000-square-foot building he owns that is located at 622 S. Pitt St.
“We are still in a discovery period, vetting that this is the right use,” Glenn said.
He didn’t want to get too far along into the development process without the special use permit, he said.
Glenn said he is working with a partner and they are discussing what the landscape will look like in regard to having a cocktail venue in Greenville.
“Greenville is kind of getting its legs as a downtown. I think more places for entertainment for adults are welcomed. The specifics are being determined,” Glenn said.
The building has been occupied by Greco Food Service Equipment for seven years, Glenn said, and he is working with Greco’s owner to find a new location.
South Pitt Street has undergone a lot of transformation in the last seven years.
The street is home to Pitt Street Brewing Company, Foord+Shep restaurant and University Edge and Dickinson Lofts, a combination of student and market-rating housing.
“The neighborhood has evolved over the past several years,” he said. “I thought there were better uses for the building and obviously the neighborhood seems to crave this sort of use.”
Glenn said this opportunity is possible because the owners of the building at 707 Dickinson Ave., which once housed Trollingwood Taproom and Brewery, had surrendered its special-use permit to operate a public/private club at that location.
Under the city’s current rules, new public/private clubs cannot operate within 500-feet of an existing bar or nightclub or a building that has a public/private club special-use permit attached to it.
Glenn, who previously served on the Greenville Board of Adjustment, said he plans to renovate the existing structure.
Glenn was asked what was his plan for the existing parking that is located on the property.
He wants to have a food truck on site with a picnic area.
“I would rather folks use the city lots (for parking), there is a new city lot on Clark Street … I think there is enough parking in the vicinity to handle the need without putting parking in that space,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the special-use permit with the conditions that a site plan be submitted prior to the city issuing a building permit and the building meet all state building and fire codes before opening.
In other business the board:
- Approved a special-use request to operate a mental, emotional or physical rehabilitation day treatment facility at 105 E. Victoria Court, Unit B, with the condition that the facility comply with all state and federal requirements, licensing, rules, health certifications, background checks and other requirements imposed or directed by the N.C. Division of Health and Human Services, Code of Federal Regulations for opioid treatment programs and any other regulatory organizations. Another condition requires states that clients must be accompanied by staff when there are outside the facility.
- Approved a special-use permit to allow A&B Tobacco to operate a Class 1 shop at 2120 Fire Tower Road, Suite 117. The store will be located in the south corner unit of Bells Fork Square shopping center, adjacent to Bells Fork Road, that formerly housed a dry cleaner. The store is prohibited from operating as a Class 2 shop or hookah café. No retail sales of smoking apparatus including water pipes, hookah pipes, bowls, water bongs or similar products. No drive through window shall be permitted. No LED or flashing letters, light strips or signs shall be permitted on the glass nor the outside of the building. Advertisement shall not cover more than 25% of the windows nor doors. No loitering permitted outside of the business. No smoking shall be allowed on the premise.