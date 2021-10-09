Members of a local advocacy group are concerned that current proposals for redrawing Greenville City Council’s five districts could split communities of interest in south and west Greenville.
Four members of Citizens Advocating for Racial Equality and Equality participated Wednesday in the last of three public input sessions on the three options the council is currently reviewing.
The City of Greenville is redrawing the boundaries of its council districts to adjust for population gains and losses revealed by the decennial census. The goal is to place an equal number of residents in each district, allowing for minor variations, to ensure the principle of “one person, one vote.”
This year’s redistricting efforts are on a shortened schedule because of COVID-19-related delays in releasing the census data.
This year’s census recorded Greenville’s population at 87,520, so the city’s five council districts should each have 17,504 residents, allowing for a 5 percent variation above or below the target number.
Consultants working with the city have produced three redistricting proposals labeled Option A, B and C.
Option B does the best job of preserving the shape of existing districts and makes an effort to use landmarks as boundaries. It has the most split precincts, including two that are divided among three districts.
Mark Parker was concerned about precinct splits. When CAREE tried registering voters for the last election, the splits made it difficult to answer questions about who a person would be voting for, he said.
While the three proposals reduced the current number of split precincts, it didn’t eliminate all.
Option C is the biggest departure from the current district boundaries but creates more compact boundaries and a geographic balance of population. While only one precinct would be split, the proposal places current council members Rose Glover, Monica Daniels and Will Bell into District 1 which could result in the three of them running for one seat.
Option A is a hybrid that maintains the core districts while factoring in future population growth in certain districts and creating “recognizable, describable” boundaries.
“When setting up districts, the purpose of that is to ensure citizens are empowered to choose their elected officials and not the other way around,” said Tonya Foreman, CAREE founder and CEO. “We don’t need to choose a district to preserve a district for any particular elected official.”
She doesn’t think that’s the intention of the Greenville City Council but worries that Option C would do that.
“There are communities of interest and in order to map out district equability the districts should border communities so that gives those communities have a collective voice, a sense of community,” she said. “We don’t want communities split up.”
She worries that the Hopkins Park area in south Greenville could be split.
Foreman said CAREE members want to further study Options A and B to see how communities in south and west Greenville are treated.
Parker asked when would citizens learn of the council’s final decision.
Local governments are being urged to finalize their plans by Nov. 17 so filing for the March 8 municipal elections could begin in December. The absolute deadline in Dec. 17, said Adam Mitchell, an attorney advising the city.
The Greenville City Council must hold a public hearing on a proposed map before making its decision. Councilman Rick Smiley, who represents District 4, said council will likely present one option to the community for comment.
The council during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday is scheduled to discuss setting a special workshop session on redistricting.
“What I am hearing from my colleagues is let the public talk about it before one map is anointed because there is so little time after the public hearing happens to actually make much change,” Smiley said.
The city is still soliciting input. Copies of the current district map and the three options, along with data about the racial and ethnic makeup of the proposed districts are available at www.greenvillenc.gov.