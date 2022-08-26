Advocates for low-income North Carolinians are campaigning to turn out more poor voters in upcoming elections and to encourage candidates and elected officials to pay attention to them.
The Mass Mobilization Organizing Tour of North Carolina congressional districts, sponsored by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign and other partners, opens with a statewide virtual rally broadcast from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro at 7 p.m. today.
The groups will follow up with mass meetings in Greensboro and Wilmington on Saturday, in Wilson on Sunday and in Winston-Salem on Monday, organizers said. A national service also will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on Sunday from Greenleaf.
“Any candidate regardless of party who ignores poor and low-wage, low-wealth voters is engaged in a strategy that is morally indefensible, constitutionally inconsistent, politically inept and economically insane,” said Bishop William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach. “They are the constituency with the power to elect candidates who care most about ensuring living wages, health care for all, women’s reproductive rights and voting rights.”
A study released in October by the Poor Peoples Campaign showed that 2.2 million of North Carolina’s 3.4 million poor and low-income residents who are eligible to vote did cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election. That’s about two-thirds of eligible voters who make less than $50,000 annually.
The study, “Waking the Sleeping Giant: Low-Income Voters and the 2020 Elections,” also showed that more than one-third of poor people who could vote did not cast ballots, a news release from Repairers of the Breech said.
The agenda for the upcoming meetings includes discussions about what must happen to convince people that their vote matters, the release said. In addition, local leaders will discuss GOTV programs in their counties, and poor and low-wage, low-wealth people will tell their stories.
On a national level, the study about low-income voting showed that of the 158 million people who voted in 2020, over 50 million – or nearly one-third — were low-income. The 2020 presidential elections saw the highest voter turnout in U.S. election history, including among low-income voters.
“This cuts against common misperceptions that poor and low-income people are apathetic about politics or inconsequential to electoral outcomes,” the study’s executive summary said.
In North Carolina, 44% of people are poor or low-income — a total of 4.6 million residents. This includes 53% of children (1.2 million), 46% of women (2.3 million), 58% of black people (1.2 million), 67% of Latino people (699,000), and 36% of white people (2.2 million), the study showed.
In addition, 2 million North Carolina workers make less than $15 an hour — that’s almost 50% of the state’s workforce. And 1 million people are uninsured.
This coalition plans to hold meetings in each of North Carolina’s 14 congressional districts before the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. The meeting set so far include:
Saturday: Greensboro, noon, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 MLK Drive. Greensboro is part of the 6th Congressional District.
Saturday: Wilmington, 6 p.m., Warner Temple AME Zion Church, 620 Nixon St. Wilmington is part of the 7th Congressional District.
Sunday: Wilson, 5 p.m., Saint James Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 1739 MLK Parkway S.E. Wilson is part of the 1st Congressional District.
Monday: Winston-Salem, 6 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St. Winston-Salem is part of the 6th Congressional District.
In addition to Repairers of the Breach, co-sponsors of the meetings include Fight for $15, Beloved Community Center, The Justice Coalition, Forward Justice, and the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign.