Barber

The Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach, speaks to the crowd assembled for a rally in Elizabeth City, on June 15, 2021.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Advocates for low-income North Carolinians are campaigning to turn out more poor voters in upcoming elections and to encourage candidates and elected officials to pay attention to them.

The Mass Mobilization Organizing Tour of North Carolina congressional districts, sponsored by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign and other partners, opens with a statewide virtual rally broadcast from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro at 7 p.m. today.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.