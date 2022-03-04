Pitt County leaders heard from experts Thursday how consolidating existing entities that handle domestic violence can streamline victim services, improve resource allocation and most importantly save lives.
John Guard, a chief deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and nationally recognized expert on domestic violence, said research shows 2019-20 saw a 25 percent increase statewide in homicides related to domestic violence. Guard and Catherine Johnson, director of Guilford County’s Family Justice Center, presented to Greenville and Pitt County leadership on how a program like the FJC makes it easier to help people whose bodies, minds and lives are put in jeopardy as a result of domestic violence.
An FJC gathers personnel and resources in a collective community space. That includes law enforcement, prosecutors, social workers and legal counsel. Johnson said that prevents a need for a victim, who might have been cut off financially or from transportation following a move to escape their abuser, from having to spend valuable time and resources seeking aid.
“When someone is having the worst day of their life, it might not be possible for them to go all over town,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that Guilford County saw zero homicides related to domestic violence in the FJC’s first year — the center opened in June 2015. The program’s initial budget was $200,000, supplied through the first-ever joint funding agreement between the Guilford County and the City of Greensboro, Johnson said.
In the time that the center has operated, one survivor has been killed. The center and its services now operate with a budget of $650,000.
Numbers collected by the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage in counties across North Carolina show that Pitt County’s annual domestic violence costs total to over $8.4 million. A total of $987,483 of that comes from loss of life and about $2.5 million stems from physical health care costs.
An umbrella program like FJC, Guard and Johnson said, would boost efficiency both for the victims and staff trying to help them. Guard said such a program is necessary in places like Greenville and Pitt County, where collaboration is already strong.
“It is all about efficiency, removing barriers,” Guard said. “I am going to say something just for my nonprofit friends in here, our society has this really messed up when these executive directors have to spend 99 percent of their time chasing a grant dollar to provide services. This is basic services, guys and gals. We need this program. It does not change our work for the bad. Any change is for the good.”
“Two things people hate — the way things are and change. But if you always do what you have always done you will always have the same problems.”
Guard noted that cases in Pitt County that exposed glaring holes in the system’s approach handling domestic violence cases and spotting and prosecuting perpetrators. He reminded everyone about Sheila Livingston, who was killed in 1994 at Pitt County Memorial Hospital, now Vidant Medical Center, following separation from her husband Keith Moore. Moore stalked her for six and a half months, Guard said.
Livingston wrote a letter to the editor published in The Daily Reflector prior to her death in which she called for aid and, effectively, predicted that Moore would kill her. Guard said Livingston did not have legal counsel in her case against Moore, who did, since the state could not at that time appoint counsel for a civil matter. That changed following her death, Guard said.
Law enforcement also would step up training after the 1996 murder of Anitra Coburn by Doug Carter, who held her hostage for 28 days. A week-long standoff with law enforcement ended when Carter killed Coburn and shot himself.
Johnson told Greenville City Manager Ann Wall that the space used in Guilford County occupies 20,000 square feet in a formerly vacant lot near the county courthouse. She added that other counties like Alamance and Buncombe operate in different types of spaces, and one used in Pitt County would do the same.
Thursday’s forum was hosted by the Greenville-based Center for Family Violence Prevention, a nonprofit agency that provides resources and services to victims of domestic violence and their families. The agency has offices in Pitt, Martin and Washington counties and operates primarily through state, federal and local grant funds.
Local leaders were moved by the presentation. Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins said she would present the idea to County Manager Janis Gallagher soon. The county recently allocated $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which she said she would like to see some of go toward an FJC or similar program.
The process of bringing an FJC to the area would not be an overnight operation Johnson said, but early steps like Thursday’s meeting are essential in bringing one into existence. She said that it is important the community agree and act with discipline and patience since other areas have tried and failed to sustain an FJC.
“It is not a flash in the pan,” Johnson said.