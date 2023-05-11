Good Company awards

Aaron Hines, Lucas Owens and Mallory Denham were presented the “Good Company” award by Andrew Schmidt with the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau at the organization’s annual luncheon on Tuesday. Businesswoman DeDe Carney, who was not present, also received the award.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

People want to be outside, so one organization wants the state to create more spaces to experience nature.

Palmer McIntyre, director of NC Year of the Trail, talked about programming offered by the initiative during this week’s National Travel & Tourism Week Lunch hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.