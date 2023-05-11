People want to be outside, so one organization wants the state to create more spaces to experience nature.
Palmer McIntyre, director of NC Year of the Trail, talked about programming offered by the initiative during this week’s National Travel & Tourism Week Lunch hosted by the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“People just love trails; they are hungry to get outside,” McIntyre said. Since the campaign launched in January, more than 2.5 million people have used the organization’s website, www.greattrailsnc.com.
The statewide campaign, supported by nonprofit and community organizations from across North Carolina, is social media based, providing a format so people can find trails near them, she said.
Greenville and Pitt County already have many great trail assets they are building upon, McIntyre said. She’s excited to see the trail system being developed at Wildwood Park.
Trail development delivers a positive return on the investment, McIntyre said. Every dollar spent on trails brings back $1.72 annually.
There is no statewide investment in trails, McIntyre said. Communities find themselves working in isolation at times, and North Carolina’s trail system is falling behind states such as New York, Virginia and Florida.
NC Year of the Trail and its partners are asking the General Assembly to create a Great Trails State Fund and invest $25 million in the first year that will fund local, regional and state trail projects.
The request was included in the state House budget, McIntyre said, and proponents are waiting to see if the state Senate includes it in its budget. The General Assembly designated 2023 as NC Year of the Trail.
“We encourage you to find your trail, find a place where you like to be outdoors,” McIntyre said. “It’s probably right outside your back door.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state experienced record-breaking tourism in 2022, with travelers spending more than $33.3 billion on trips to and within the state.
The previous record of $29.22 billion was set in pre-pandemic 2019, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
As a result of visitor spending, state and local governments saw rebounds in tax revenues to nearly $2.5 billion, the commerce department said.
County-level data for 2022 wasn’t available, but Andrew Schmidt, the convention and visitors bureau president and CEO, said all indications are it will be higher than 2021 figures.
In 2019, Pitt County saw $280 million from travel and tourism spending. While it dropped to $108 million in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it rebounded to $259 million in 2021.
“We’ve done a very good job bouncing back,” Schmidt said.
The luncheon also gave the bureau an opportunity to presents its “Good Company” awards to individuals who are supportive of the bureau’s efforts to recruit visitors.
Lucus Owens, owner of Julep Contemporary Kitchen and Native Fine Diner, was recognized for traveling with the bureau to the Tourism NC Conference, where he provided an onstage cooking and plating demonstration and media interviews.
Owens said he’ll continue advocating for the community and working to bring people to town.
Aaron Hines, photographer and graphic designer for the City of Greenville, was recognized for his work which is used in multiple advertising and promotional efforts.
“His amazing eye, skill and work ethic is a big part of the reason Greenville has never looked better as a community or a destination,” Schmidt said.
Mallory Denham, Ayden’s economic development director, recently took over the town’s Main Street program along with his previous work attracting new industry and business, overseeing industry and business retention and supporting redevelopment activities.
Schmidt said Denham does a great job in tying tourism to economic development.
Greenville Realtor DeDe Carney, who couldn’t attend the event, was honored as being one of the first members of the convention and visitors authority board when it formed in 1987.
Scmidt said Carney has continued to support travel and tourism development in the community over the years. She has been instrumental in the creation of the African-American Cultural Trail.
Chris Cavanaugh, owner/principle of Magellan Strategy Group, discussed tourism planning strategies.