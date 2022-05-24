Losing the Greenville mayor’s contest will not stop this year’s challenger from continuing her work in the community.
Elizabeth “Liz” Liles said she and her supporters will use the momentum built during the campaign to move her One Greenville platform forward.
“I plan to do every single thing I can do with or without the title,” she said. “I believe our community deserves the best. I’m committed to that. It’s all about serving, it’s all about making the lives of people better.”
Liles, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Daughters of Worth, which offers mentorships and empowerment to young and teenage girls, received 3,298 votes to incumbent mayor P.J. Connelly’s 6,680 votes, according to the unofficial results of Tuesday’s Greenville City Council election.
Liles said she’s thrilled she got 33 percent of the vote.
“The fact that we turned out with the amount of votes we did, to me truly indicates there is a desire and need to change in our city and people do want to be heard; they do want to be represented,” Liles said. “There were so many wins. Real conversations that began to take place in our city.”
Discussions about the need for transparency in local government, the need for affordable housing and improved transportation took place throughout the campaign, she said.
“We did this with integrity, with authenticity, with transparency and that was the goal,” Liles said. “We are just as committed to continuing this work as we were before the results were posted.”
The first issue Liles wants to tackle is finding a way to provide benches and shelters at the 270 Greenville Area Transit bus shelters.
Liles used the bus system one day during her election campaign and found there are places where a person may have to wait an hour or more for a bus without shelter from the elements.
She hopes there is a way the city can work with civic groups, businesses and individuals to raise money for the project.
“I believe our community is filled with individuals and businesses who want to see the lives of people get better and to make the improvements we can,” Liles said.
During the campaign, small business owners talked about how they wished there was a streamlined approach to learning what resources are available to help grow their businesses, she said. Developing a guide listing resources for budding entrepreneurs is another project Liles’ group wants to tackle.
Liles said she learned that fewer landlords and property managers are accepting money from a state program that helps people avoid evictions. She wants develop a resource that identifies property managers willing to participate in such efforts and connect them with people struggling financially because of the pandemic.
She plans to keep her campaign website, lizlilesforgreenville.com, active so everyone can stay informed and involved in the One Greenville Campaign.
“I was told that I would need two speeches (on election night). And my first response was, ‘No I don’t need two speeches because there is only one speech — the work continues.’ That has been my work from day one,” she said.