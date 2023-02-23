Nearly 11 years after Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by a Florida neighborhood watch volunteer, igniting national debates about racial profiling, numerous films have been made about the events surrounding the death of the unarmed, black 17-year-old.
But a documentary produced and directed by faculty members at East Carolina University views the aftermath of the teen’s killing through a different lens. “After Trayvon” explores how the development of black college students has been influenced by Martin’s 2012 death and other high-profile incidents in which black people were killed by police or by those taking the law into their own hands.
“As students navigate these campus spaces, what do they do when the trauma of black death stays with them?” asked ECU Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership Roshaunda Breeden, who moderated a panel discussion that followed this month’s screening of the documentary on campus. “Do they feel safe? Can they concentrate? Can they focus? Can they breathe?”
The film, shown as part of a series of Black History Month events at the university, began as part of Nykaysia King’s graduate studies at ECU.
“When I was working on developing my thesis and the idea for it, it was the time of all the protests during the summer of 2020 for George Floyd’s death,” she said in an interview.
King, who received her master’s degree in sociology in May 2022, served as the primary investigator for the documentary, which was produced by Crystal Chambers, professor of educational leadership, and directed by Ken Wyatt, professor of film and video production.
Chambers, who has a law degree and a Ph.D., acknowledged that producing a film is somewhat outside her expertise in law and policy in higher education, with a focus on race, gender, and intersectionality.
“This is a little bit off my beaten path. This is very much a passion project,” she said. “My son is in the audience, and for the longest time I could not get him to go get his driver’s license. He was absolutely terrified (of getting pulled over), still is. But getting over trauma, you do things in small bites.”
About 30 minutes in length, “After Trayvon” does not feature news footage about the shooting or the murder trial that followed and does not include comments from Martin’s family. Instead, it focuses on college students who, at the time of Martin’s death, were just a few years younger than he was. This is an age group that New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Alexander called “The Trayvon Generation” in her 2020 essay in The New Yorker and in her 2022 book by the same title.
Though these students had never met Martin or the other victims of subsequent high-profile killings, the deaths seemed to weigh heavily on them, stirring fears that they or their loved ones could be the next to make headlines. Participating students, including some from ECU, were not identified by their full names in the documentary. A technique known as rotoscoping, in which film editors draw over the original video frames to create an animation effect, was used to keep their identities confidential.
In the film, a young woman identified as Jasmine was asked about her memories of when Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.
“I think that was not too long after the Trayvon Martin case,” she replied. “So I was like dang, not again.”
A young man identified as Andre recalled that after these deaths, he was hesitant to set off fireworks on the Fourth of July for fear of attracting the attention of law enforcement.
“It’s kind of terrifying,” he said. “As a black man you don’t know — because it’s primarily been black men — you don’t know if one day you’re just minding your business, doing what you want to do, possibly walking to the gas station to get a soda if you’re going to come back to your house or not.”
University of Arizona Associate Professor Nolan Cabrera, who was interviewed for the documentary, said the fear is a familiar one to students of color, who are cautioned early on about interactions with law enforcement.
“Thankfully, a lot of students of color are already coming to college campuses with that as background knowledge,” he said. “If you say the phrase, ‘the talk’ in white communities, it usually means a talk about sex. But if you say ‘the talk’ in communities of color, especially black and brown communities and especially as it pertains to young men, it usually means how do you have an interaction with the police and survive it?”
Breeden made reference to a more recent killing, Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who died in January in Memphis, Tennessee, three days after being severely beaten by police.
“As we prepared for this event ‘After Trayvon,’ I thought how do students, particularly black students, prepare for the spring semester in the wake of all this harm?” she said. “How does the weight of Tyre Nichols’ death, the weight of Trayvon Martin, the weight of Sandra Bland, the weight of Brionna Taylor, the weight of George Floyd, how does it sit with us and what do we do with that?”
University of Denver Professor D-L Stewart, who was interviewed for the documentary, said that in the wake of these killings, black students may find that they cannot eat or sleep and they may struggle to focus. University of Rochester Associate Professor Tricia Shalka, who also appears in the film, said individuals differ in their response to trauma.
“(Some students) might be operating at a higher baseline stress level than their peers,” she said. “So it may not take very much then for a student who has experienced trauma to feel that they are unsafe again or threatened in some way.”
Wyatt said some students have confided in him about the effects the killings they have seen in the news have had on them.
“I’ve had students approach me after certain events and pull me aside (and say), ‘I don’t know if I can go to class. How do I handle this?’” he recalled during the panel discussion “I said, ‘I relate to it, too.’ I think it’s good that they have someone they can talk to about it.”
Professor of Sociology Susan C. Pearce, who serves as co-director of gender studies, said she and other instructors are sometimes uncertain about class discussions of incidents like Nichols’ death out of concern for how students might respond.
“Is that going to set people off?” she asked. “But what if I don’t mention it? I teach sociology. It’s a subject matter for our class.”
Students attending the screening shared their perspectives on that question. One said he would want to know in advance if such a sensitive topic would be discussed. Another said if there were only one or two black students in the class, a professor might not want to initiate a class discussion, which would inadvertently direct attention to those students.
Chambers said filmmakers are currently working on a distribution plan for “After Trayvon,” which was previously shown in November 2021 at the Association for the Study of Higher Education.
“I wanted to bring it to a broader audience,” she said, “to really think about what are we as educators doing to be able to support our students.”