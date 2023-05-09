NASHVILLE — Close to 60 people filled a meeting room at the Nash County Agriculture Center in Nashville Monday for the first of three regional Farm Bill “listening sessions” hosted by U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C.

The Farm Bill, called the “Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018,” is renewed every five years. It is split into chapters, or titles, which currently include include nutrition, which makes up nearly 80 percent of the bill’s spending and provides assistance for low-income households; commodities, which provide support for major crops such as soybeans, peanuts, corn and wheat, as well as disaster assistance; trade, which supports U.S. agricultural export programs; credit, which offers direct government loans to farmers to buy and operate farms; and crop insurance.