U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., addresses constituents Monday at the Nash County Agriculture Center in Nashville at one of three Farm Bill “listening sessions” the congressman held this week. Davis held a similar session in Hertford County on Tuesday and in Pitt County on Thursday.
NANCY WEST-BRAKE/ROCKY MOUNT TELEGRAM
Nash County farmer Charlotte Vick speaks at the Farm Bill Listening Session on Monday at the Nash County Agriculture Center in Nashville.
NASHVILLE — Close to 60 people filled a meeting room at the Nash County Agriculture Center in Nashville Monday for the first of three regional Farm Bill “listening sessions” hosted by U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C.
The Farm Bill, called the “Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018,” is renewed every five years. It is split into chapters, or titles, which currently include include nutrition, which makes up nearly 80 percent of the bill’s spending and provides assistance for low-income households; commodities, which provide support for major crops such as soybeans, peanuts, corn and wheat, as well as disaster assistance; trade, which supports U.S. agricultural export programs; credit, which offers direct government loans to farmers to buy and operate farms; and crop insurance.
Nash County Commissioner Sue Leggett was among the 18 people who spoke at Monday’s session. She noted that federal funding of agriculture is on the decline. While it peaked in 2002, funding has since declined to roughly where it was in 1970, she said.
“China is investing (in agriculture) at a rate equal to 14 percent increases per year,” Leggett said. “We can no longer accept the status quo when it comes to support for agricultural research. Reauthorization and enhancement of capacity and competitive funding lines is needed to provide critical investments in U.S. public agriculture.”
Most of those who spoke at Monday’s listening session talked about crop insurance, disaster assistance, credit and trade.
“Growers get to the point where the risk is not worth the reward,” said Cody Waters, a crop insurance agent in Edgecombe County who grows watermelons. Waters said that without crop insurance, farmers can’t “do what we do.” He also noted that most citizens don’t realize that “farmers are paying more than taxpayers.”
He said that 30 percent of his income was spent on labor costs last year, and that U.S. growers can’t compete with other nations’ farmers.
“We have to have it,” agreed Pender Sharp, discussing insurance, noting that crops are insured at 65 to 75 percent of their value, which he said is not enough.
“A country that can’t feed itself can’t defend itself,” Sharp said, adding that “the food supply is not as plentiful as people think.” He referred to how stores’ shelves are emptied when storms are approaching. Sharp said his production costs have doubled in the last 10 years.
Charlotte Vick, a second-generation Nash County farmer, said there needs to be continued funding to make farm insurance more affordable.
“Farmers are already pushed to their limit,” Vick said, adding that additional support is critical to helping growers respond to weather and labor costs.
Linda Fisher, who raises cattle in Nash and Halifax counties, said the bill’s disaster relief section allowed her to rebuild fences and barns destroyed in inclement weather. She also urged that farmland be preserved, noting that “around here, it’s going pretty fast.”
Gerald Tiner complained about the lack of reimbursement following proof of claim loss, despite it having happened more than a year ago.
“Our family farm really needs this,” Tiner said.
Several farmers spoke about the importance of credit.
“The loan rate is no longer reflective of the true cost of production,” said Josh Warren, who said the rate needs to be updated.
Jay Boyette of the North Carolina Farm Bureau said it is important that the Farm Bill helps farmers mitigate risks.
“Payments come due at the end of the year whether the farm makes profit or not,” Boyette said. “Make sure the proper agencies are funded.”
Kendrick Ransome of Golden Organic Farms pointed out that Edgecombe County was one of the most economically distressed in the state, and that many initiatives for Black farmers were not panning out as expected.
“We are constantly overlooked,” Ransome said, who urged that the bill promote land ownership with access to needed capital.
Artis Cruise, 77, said most smaller farms are minority-owned and that those were the ones most often bringing new farmers.
“We need more grants,” said Cruise, adding that she is a farmer now because of the 2014 Farm Bill that allowed farms of less than 10 acres to qualify for assistance.
Johnny Barnes and Jeff Tyson both spoke about the importance of investing in trade.
“North Carolina is the largest sweet potato exporter in the country,” Barnes said, citing exports to Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and other countries as growth due to the emerging market program, and supported the importance of the foreign agriculture service within the USDA.
Melissa Richardson, chief of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, said the farm bill supplied vital assistance to nutritional programs in schools and hoped that it would continue to do so while also supporting the use of local and specialty crops as part of school meals.
Rowena Middleton also spoke on the bill’s importance to nutrition, saying that it helped to close the meal gap for children. Middleton said she hoped the bill would allocate similar services to seniors.
Yarboro Williams told Davis that meat farmers lack local processing facilities and that they had to carry their produce 100 miles or more for processing.
“We need one in our area,” Williams said. “We need you to help make that happen.”
Bobby Jo Fisher, chairman of the Nash County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, said that 7 percent of the previous Farm Bill was appropriated for conservation practices, and that it was imperative for “our local farmers to have incentive-based programs to protect our natural resources now and in the future.”