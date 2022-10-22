AYDEN — It was glow time at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Center’s baseball field earlier this month when a group called CLEATS hosted a glow-in-the-dark kickball tournament.
Daryl Holloway and Devon Garris are cofounders of CLEATS and alumni of Ayden-Grifton High School. The event took place at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8.
“CLEATS is an acronym for Chargers Leading and Enhancing Ayden Through Sports,” said Garris, “And we’re just trying to have our first annual glow-in-the-dark kickball tournament to try to bring the kids and adults out to have a good time, and bring some fun and innovative ways to engage the community in Ayden.”
Holloway said that CLEATS has been a nonprofit for five years and they started hosting softball tournaments at the rec center in 2017. “This is our second event this year, and about a month ago we did a community softball tournament that we do annually,” said Holloway. “We do it every year at this park to bring back unity and to bring awareness to the community.”
It was $50 for each team to compete and $5 per free agent to be assigned to a team if they wanted to play. There were five teams competing in the tournament and each team had a minimum of 10 players. Davaughn Gibbs was captain of team Fly and Flashy, team Hypnotic had Anjessa Evans as captain, Angelous Green captained team No Doubt, Tamatha Williams led team SBG, and Holloway was captain for team Young Gunners.
The participants wore a mixture of bright neon-colored shirts, shoestrings, reflective garments and glow sticks provided by the hosts of the tournament. The bases were lit up with LEDs, there were small orange cones with LEDs as well as glow sticks that lined the baseball diamond, and a glow-in-the-dark ball.
About 30 to 40 people came out to watch the tournament from the bleachers and cheer on their favorite teams, friends and family. Everyone seemed to be having a wonderful time despite the nippiness of the night air, but it was a glow-in-the-dark event, said Holloway, so it had to be at night.
Garris and Holloway said that they’ve known each other well over 30 years and grew up together playing recreational sports, high school sports, and even as adults right now.
“We got together and wanted to do something in the community when we heard of all the shootings going on, and young African American males losing their lives,” said Holloway. “We both thought this was something that was needed in our community of Ayden, in which we grew up in, so we put our ideas together, and here we are five years later still going.”
“We were brought up on sports,” said Garris. “It kept us out of the streets, kept us motivated to make good grades, it kept us grounded, it taught us fundamentals of social networking, bringing other people together to try and get to learn about each other, as well as being positive in the community.”
The glow-in-the-dark tournament came to an end three hours later around 11 p.m. with Team Fly and Flashy coming in first place and taking home the winner’s trophy, and team Young Gunners taking the second-place trophy.
Holloway said that team Fly and Flashy had a bit of an advantage. “They’re a kickball league team that’s been playing together for years so they ended up winning last night, and the second place team, Young Gunners, was actually composed of teenagers from the Ayden community that came out and put a team together,” said Holloway.
Garris said he mostly hopes that people had fun at this and that he was delighted to bring people in from all over to participate.. “We had people come all the way from Raleigh, as well as neighboring towns, and counties and provided them space and opportunity to fellowship, network, and have positive fun in Ayden,” said Garris
Holloway said that the event was a huge success in his eyes because he got plenty of positive feedback from participants who are ready for the next tournament, and that next year they will do it bigger and better, with more glow to go around, and schedule it before it gets cold at night and its still warm outside.