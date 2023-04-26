Scott Sanatore

The fundraising arms of Vidant Health and ECU Medical & Health Sciences announced this week they have completed a transition that will allow them to operate as a single philanthropic organization supporting ECU Health and ECU’s health sciences.

An agreement between the foundations has been signed and executed to create the ECU Health Foundation, a Tuesday announcement said. The alignment follows the joint operating agreement between East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and then-Vidant Health that has been in place since 2021.

