The fundraising arms of Vidant Health and ECU Medical & Health Sciences announced this week they have completed a transition that will allow them to operate as a single philanthropic organization supporting ECU Health and ECU’s health sciences.
An agreement between the foundations has been signed and executed to create the ECU Health Foundation, a Tuesday announcement said. The alignment follows the joint operating agreement between East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and then-Vidant Health that has been in place since 2021.
Under the agreement, the two foundations will remain separate legal entities, but will integrate under the new, shared brand, the announcement said. Rebranding is expected to take several months to complete. The foundation is committed to a seamless transition for donors, and they can expect to receive more information in the coming weeks.
As part of the agreement, Scott Senatore will become chief philanthropy officer for the ECU Health Foundation, overseeing the work of both entities. He also will serve as president of the ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation, as well as continue in his role as president of the Vidant Health Foundation, where he has served since 2018. Prior to his work with the foundation, Senatore was the president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
“This agreement marks an important and exciting chapter for health care and health sciences philanthropy in eastern North Carolina,” Senatore said in the announcement. “I’m grateful for our board chairs, Spence Cosby and Jordy Whichard, and our respective boards for their leadership throughout this process. This partnership will help increase fundraising for both clinical and academic needs on our campuses.”
“During the last year, we have seen great efforts to partner and collaborate between our two organizations,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers. “When this happens, the people of eastern North Carolina benefit tremendously. Just as with our clinical integration, our philanthropic alignment is another important step toward advancing our shared mission and driving value for this vital partnership.”
The ECU Health Foundation was created to align the fundraising and stewardship operations of the ECU Medical & Health Sciences Foundation and the Vidant Health Foundation in order to boost philanthropic support for ECU Health, the ECU Schools and Colleges of the health sciences, and Laupus Library.
“Coordinating our philanthropic initiatives, as outlined in the original joint operating agreement, continues to build upon the rich history of the two organizations, preserving the legacy and vision we have shared for nearly 50 years, and advancing the tremendous progress made with the creation of ECU Health,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean, Brody School of Medicine.