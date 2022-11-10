The Veterans Day holiday will include a musical salute as the United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band performs across eastern North Carolina.

“A Salute to Veterans” will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The concert is free and open to the public. Additional concerts are scheduled at 8 p.m. today in Rocky Mount and at 7 p.m. Friday in Washington.

