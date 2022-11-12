IMG_0510c.jpg

IMG_0510c.jpg

The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band stands to greet the audience on Saturday, Feb. 15, at J.H. Rose High School.

 Contributed Photo

The Veterans Day holiday will include a musical salute as the United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band performs across eastern North Carolina.

“A Salute to Veterans” will be performed at 7 p.m. today at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. The concert is free and open to the public but tickets must be reserved online.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.