Experts are warning that smoky conditions beginning affect certain sensitive individuals Thursday into the weekend.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and National Weather Service have an Air Quality Alert in effect for much of Eastern North Carolina, including Pitt County, until midnight.
The air quality has been denoted a Code Orange, meaning that individuals with respiratory or heart ailments, older adults and children may experience health effects.
“It is recommended these groups of people should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor activities today,” said Mike Lee with the National Weather Service in Morehead City.
The air quality issues are being caused by wildfires in the Western United States.
Lee said the highest air quality concerns will occur today, with conditions expected to gradually improve Friday into Saturday as winds from the east and south slowly increase to move smoke from eastern N.C.
“The current air quality forecast from the NCDEQ has a Code Yellow for Friday and Saturday,” Lee said. “The NCDEQ will provide a full forecast update for Friday by 3 p.m. today.”
Lee said that information could be found at https://deq.nc.gov/ncairawareness.