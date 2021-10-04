An alarm system change at J.H. Rose High School is not only designed for fire safety but for school security, officials said.
The $15,653 change, approved Monday by the Board of Education, deletes more than 50 pull fire alarms at the school in favor of 75 additional heat detectors.
Pitt County Schools Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson, who first presented the proposed change to the board last month, said replacing the equipment would help reduce the number of false alarms.
“It’s definitely something we would like to move forward on in our high schools,” Errickson said at a September workshop meeting. “We’ve talked about it in middle schools. I don’t know about the cost benefits there in our elementary schools because our students are watched most of the day. They don’t have as much freedom.”
In some instances in other regions, pull alarms have been used by school shooters to lure potential victims out of buildings and into open areas, where they can become targets for violence. Suspects reportedly pulled fire alarms prior to school shootings in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 1998, and in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
“If there’s no way to pull that fire alarm to make people exit the buildings to make yourself victims, the better off we are,” Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said. “Security wise, it makes a lot of sense.”
District 4 representative Don Rhodes, a former school administrator, said the change could also help eliminate the disruption caused by other false alarms, such as times fire alarms are pulled accidentally or as a prank. Rhodes said the heat sensors should provide a better fire alert system for schools after-hours as well.
Errickson said high schools across the country are moving away from pull alarms.
“This sounds like a lot of money,” he said, “but it come to an add of about $209 per device.”
Johnson said the district plans to replace pull stations with heat detectors as fire alarm systems are being replaced, particularly at the middle school and high school levels.