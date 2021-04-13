North Carolina’s COVID-19 alert system has been modified to include a pair of new categories to illustrate the declining number of cases in the state, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service reported.
The report released Thursday added moderate and low impact categories for counties that have low transmission rates. Moderate is represented by light yellow and green indicates low impact.
Pitt County remained at yellow, for significant impact, along with 47 other counties. Twenty-one were orange for substantial spread, 31 were light yellow and one, Alleghany, was green. No county was listed at red, for critical spread.
Thursday’s report said the Pitt County had a 14-day rate of 157.7 cases per 100,000 residents, a 3.5 percent positive test rate and low hospital impact. The 14-day rate on Monday was 152 per 100,000.
The county had 158 new COVID-19 cases between March 30 and Monday, about 22.6 cases a day over seven days, according to the DHHS dashboard. That compares to 117 new cases between March 23-29, an average of about 17 cases a day. The two-week average is about 19.6 cases. The number of deaths remained at 86.
Statewide, 1,054 new cases were reported on Monday, compared to 1,372 on March 30, and 1,248 on March 22. The DHHS indicates daily new cases have declined after leveling off last week. The daily high was 11,581 cases on Jan. 9.
About 6 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data. That compares to 5.7 percent on March 27 and 5.8 percent March 20. The numbers for Pitt County were at 3.6 percent compared to 3.4 percent and 3.7 percent the last two Saturdays, respectively.
Pitt County currently is distributing free, rapid COVID-19 home testing kits. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, and results can be read in just 10 minutes.
Residents can order test kits or view the list of community pickup locations by visiting the website at www.covidtestpittcounty.org. Each kit supports frequent home testing for two household members.
The testing program will last for at least a month, or until all tests are used. Residents also can choose to take part in an optional research study to complete surveys and earn up to $50 in gift cards.
Vidant Health reported 53 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, compared to 52 the same time last week and 64 before that. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 907 on Sunday. That’s up from 873 last Sunday.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 35 new cases among students and staff from March 30 to April 5, up from 24 between March 23-29 and 17 March 16-22.
A total of 116 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus as of Monday, according to ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard, up from 81 on March 29, and 31 on March 22.
Pitt County Schools in its weekly update on Friday reported 2 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 and 16 on-campus quarantines between March 26 and April 1, its lowest number since the start of the spring semester. That compares to 10 new cases and 76 on-campus quarantines between March 19-25. The school system is on spring break this week.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday continued showed an outbreak at Cypress Glen Retirement Community had ended. Outbreaks continued at seven other facilities listed last week.
As of Sunday, DHHS reported that 40,815 residents were fully vaccinated, just under 23 percent of the population. A total of 51,781 people had received at least a partial vaccination, or just under 29 percent of the population.
The vaccine is now available to everyone over the age of 16 at the Vidant/Pitt County Large Scale Vaccine Clinic at the Greenville Convention Center, and is available to most people at other outlets.
For appointments, visit vidanthealth/vaccinate, pittcountync.gov, walgreens.com or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.