“You may have noticed that I’m not all there myself,” Cheshire Cat in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
The first thing audiences might notice about the Cheshire Cat is it’s not all there.
Some cats are said to have nine lives, but the one in the Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation presentation of “Alice in Wonderland” has nine pieces. Different operators control parts of the head, torso, legs and tail of this 8-foot work of feline set design to enable it to sit down, scratch its ear or take a bow.
The cat is among more than a dozen curious characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s story that will be brought to the stage this weekend in East Carolina University’s Wright Auditorium. The dance performance will follow Alice down the rabbit hole to find such favorites as the Frog Footman, the March Hare, the Mad Hatter, the Mock Turtle and the Queen of Hearts.
“Alice in Wonderland,” which debuts Saturday, is the latest in a series of children’s ballets from The Dance Collective, a pre-professional company that has previously adapted Disney titles including “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid” into original dance productions.
“We wanted something that was completely different than anything we had ever done,” Artistic Director Kimberly Gray-Saad said. “This was definitely in the over-the-top category.”
Benefit performance
While previous Dance Collective productions have served as fundraisers for organizations including Make-A-Wish and Toys for Tots, this performance is a benefit for breast cancer awareness and screening.
“In the past few several years we have had a few of our parent guild moms who have had to go through breast cancer,” Associate Artistic Director Cherita Lytle said. “It was something that was near and dear to our hearts. We wanted to benefit a different cause that has affected some of our parents.”
Mary Jon Pabst, a member of the dance company’s board of directors, had no prior family history of breast cancer when she was diagnosed nearly seven years ago. She credits the success of her treatment, in part, to early detection.
A portion of ticket proceeds from “Alice in Wonderland” will be given to the Pitt County Health Department fund to pay for mammograms for people who cannot afford them and don’t have health insurance.
Because dancers and fellow parent guild members offered so much assistance during her cancer experience, Pabst wanted to extend support to other women in the community.
“They rallied around, they got my kids back and forth, brought me meals. The Dance Collective, you spend a lot of time together, so you get to be like family,” said Pabst, whose daughter, Samantha, serves as a rehearsal assistant for “Alice in Wonderland.”
Alice’s adventures
Published in 1865 as “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” the popular story tells of a young girl’s dream of following a white rabbit into a fantasy world where she is introduced to several strange creatures and experiences a series of outlandish adventures.
“I think every child is familiar with the ‘Alice in Wonderland’ story,” Gray-Saad said. “It’s the traditional telling of the story, although we have our white rabbit as Louise Carroll instead of Lewis Carroll. That is our artistic liberty we took with the telling of this tale.”
The 45-member cast features senior company members Allison LaFevers as the White Rabbit, Elise Lytle as the Mad Hatter, Camryn Dilday as Caterpillar, Noelle Kebebew as the Queen of Hearts and Kensleigh Williams as the Duchess. Guest performers include Ethan Van Slyke, a musical theater major at the University of Michigan, as the Knave of Hearts, and Greenville’s Matt Scully, the father of dancer Ireland Scully, as the executioner.
Cabrey Trainor will dance the title role of Alice, who at one minute is the life of the tea party and at another is nearly drowning in her tears. The ninth-grader is a part of nearly every scene in the two-act performance.
“Alice in Wonderland was one of my favorite movies when I was a kid,” said Trainor, who at age 14 has studied dance for more than a decade. “I know the story really well.”
Behind the scenes
Setting the stage for Alice’s larger (and sometimes smaller)-than-life character is Jennifer O’Kelly, a Winston-Salem-based lighting and scenic designer. O’Kelly, who serves as lighting designer for Piedmont Players and the Winston-Salem Symphony, created set pieces, including the Cheshire cat, in her professional scenic painting studio in the Triad.
On stage, the gigantic, glowing cat will be moved by moms in morph suits. Koryn Dilday, whose daughter is a senior company member, is among parent guild members who volunteered to control the cat.
“Normally they’re behind the scenes doing the sewing and makeup and hair,” Lytle said. “Now they actually get to kind of make their presence known.”
After having one or more of her daughters enrolled at Greenville Civic Ballet for more than 15 years, Dilday is no stranger to assisting backstage or waiting in the wings. But this is the first time she has appeared in a production.
“We’re not actually dancing; we’re just making this creature move,” Dilday said. “We’re in blackout suits so we’ve been promised that no one will recognize us.”
While she expects the cat to be fun to watch, Dilday said its comedic scene won’t come close to rivaling the ballet, tap and contemporary pieces that dancers have worked months to perfect for the performance.
“They’re so dedicated to the craft so we as parents just come along for the ride to support our children,” she said. “Everybody just chips in; that’s how we get it done. It’s really amazing how it comes together.”
The Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation and The Dance Collective will present “Alice in Wonderland,” at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for priority seating. Visit tickets.ecu.edu.