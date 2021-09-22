Despite a bit of weather in the early morning, locals got to enjoy a wonderful day in the neighborhood touring three Greenville restaurants by trolley as part of the city’s Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week.
A small group of business owners visited The Breakfast Bar at 605 Albemarle Ave., Cinnamon Bistro at 731 Red Banks Road and Villa Verde Dos at 2247 W. Arlington Blvd. All three are minority owned and operated, with some having seen their share of struggle and support since last year.
“We started in March of 2020, right when COVID hit,” said Tirath Singh, owner of Cinnamon. “It was not easy but we saw so much support. Our regulars reached out and really helped us, both ordering online and delivery to help us stay working.”
MED Week aims to put a spotlight on minority-owned businesses while giving people in town the chance to network and share wisdom. Russell Parker, founder of Clean Pressure Washing and president of the Minority Business Roundtable in Greenville, was in attendance to share his insight. That included loan programs for business owners through the city and things small business owners should know about taxes.
“When the pandemic started, a lot of people had nowhere to turn,” Parker told Deories McLendon, who handles marketing for Cinnamon and other businesses in Greenville. “We provided answers.”
Denisha Harris, financial services manager for the City of Greenville, said that the city’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) program and MED Week are aimed at making money work for business owners.
“It is about putting our dollars to work,” Harris said. “We are intentionally investing in MWBE. We know and have understood during the pandemic how important it was to support local and ensure our small business are growing and sustaining.”
The event was an opportunity to represent a cross-section of the minority owned businesses, she said.
“A lot of time when you are in business, you go through things you feel like no one else has experienced,” she said. “With this network there are people who have gone through what you are going through and they can save you a lot of time and energy.”
Singh said that the event was a way for him to show participants authentic Indian cuisine, as well as a way to let people know about the restaurant’s new location on Red Banks. He said the city’s investment in MWBE helps everyone.
“We really want to branch out to more city events,” Singh said. “We would love to work with the Greenville Police Department to provide food. We also have a private dining room and a conference room that can be rented. You can cater through us or have the room.”
The trolley was a means of adding even more flavor to the event.
“When you work for the City of Greenville and have a trolley, why not use it?” Harris said. “It adds a little more fun and interest to the day.”