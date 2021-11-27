There was pushing, shoving and grabbing in Greenville on Black Friday. But nearly all of it was happening on the football field rather than at the shopping centers.
What is typically the biggest shopping day of the year was reported as a kinder, gentler event across much of the country this year, as some retailers returned to their normal holiday tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day. Locally, shoppers hit the stores early Friday before ECU’s home football game, though many Black Friday regulars noted the crowds were lighter and the atmosphere calmer than it has been in the past.
“You’re not competing for the gifts,” Sharona Bradley said as she and her husband, Jonathan loaded their vehicle with buys from Greenville Mall. “You’re not running out and trying to grab this, none of that this year. … I was surprised not to see all the traffic.”
The Bradleys, who were up at 6 a.m. to drive through Starbucks and hit the stores to find gifts for their five children and two grandchildren, expected to see more people out shopping. But there were parking spaces and bargains to be found.
Things were different when Wanda Goodsen of Winterville started out Black Friday shopping more than two decades ago. Back then, her father would accompany her as she set out late on Thanksgiving. The two would pack a cooler with ham or leftover turkey and biscuits so they could snack in the parking lot. When her father could no longer go, Goodsen’s son joined her shopping team.
“I consider shopping a sport,” Goodsen said, laughing. “There’s nothing like being in Walmart when they used to have the pallets wrapped in the plastic wrap. They would cut the plastic and you could hear people screaming all over the store, grabbing stuff. I think that’s what my dad thought was hilarious, was that it was just a frenzy.”
This year’s Black Friday was a more laid-back experience. Nika and Robert Ward wore matching Christmas pajama pants to Best Buy, arriving before daylight to search for electronics. Before 8 a.m., they were leaving with a gaming computer, a laptop, ear pods and other accessories.
“We’re tecchies,” Nika said, laughing. “I don’t care about name-brand clothes or anything like that. But we love our tech stuff.”
The laptop is for Nika, who is getting ready to begin an online program at North Carolina State University, but the gaming system is for Robert and the couple’s 11-year-old son.
“We were looking for a gaming computer but we weren’t expecting to get one today,” Robert said. “He might pass out. He’s going to freak.”
A global semiconductor chip shortage is being blamed for making some high-tech gadgets harder to find this year. That, coupled with supply chain disruptions, has left some parents scrambling to find items on their children’s wish lists.
Kristy Eastwood of Farmville lucked out earlier this week and got Nintendo Switch Lite online. Still, she and her daughter, Laycie, started their day at 4:30 a.m. at Kohl’s, where the Eastwoods were surprised to be among about 50 people in the store.
Many retailers this year have spread out sales, resulting in smaller numbers of people clamoring to be first in line.
“Usually you’re in line, depending on the store, I would say from 35 minutes to an hour,” Eastwood said, adding that this year’s crowd compared with the 2020 Black Friday when shoppers stayed home due to COVID-19. “I think people just got used to ordering stuff online. But if I can find it in the store and take it home and have it done, then I’m going to do that.”
Susan Bass, owner of Artisans Decorative Accessories & Fine Gifts, said she and other small business owners are seeing more people return to shopping in person.
“People like to still touch and feel things (they buy),” she said. “I hear people say they don’t mind even paying a little more to be able to support our local businesses as opposed to again buying online. Keeping their business in town, especially with so many businesses that have closed in the last two years, is so important.”
While shelves at Artisans show no signs of scarcity, Bass said supply-chain issues have caused delays in some products. She has seen customers respond by adjusting their shopping schedules.
“People seem like they have shopped way earlier this year than they normally do,” she said. “We have seen early shoppers, starting in early October as opposed to late October or the beginning of November.”
While Artisans kicked off Black Friday with its popular photos with Santa Claus feature, the dozens of small shops inside are placing a bigger emphasis on today’s Small Business Saturday.
“We’re concentrating more on that than after-Thanksgiving sales,” Bass said. “I just feel like because of who we are and what we are we need to celebrate Small Business Saturday way bigger.”
Many retailers big and small are extending sales that once lasted hours to days or even a week or more. That made it easier for some people to call it quits early on Friday, turning their attention from Christmas shopping to college football as the East Carolina Pirates took on Cincinnati.
No matter what items might remain on her list, Goodsen, a two-time ECU graduate, said there would be no shopping after noon.
“Our priority is not shopping,” she said. “It is the football game.”