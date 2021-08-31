A busy intersection with a history of wrecks will be converted to an all-way stop to improve safety and traffic flow beginning today.
The intersection of Davenport Farm and Thomas Langston roads will be converted into a three-way stop, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation news release. The T-shaped intersection currently requires drivers on Thomas Langston Road to stop at its terminus with Davenport Farm Road. Drivers on Davenport Farm Road are not required to stop.
The installation of new signs and roadway markings will begin in the morning and are expected to be complete by early afternoon.
The work is weather dependent, the release said. Drivers should slow down and be aware of workers when traveling through this intersection and prepare for the new design.
Records show there have been 25 crashes at the intersection during a five-year period from April 2015 to March 2020, according to a transportation department spokeswoman.
According to the state transportation department’s website, installing all-way stops has been shown to reduce fatalities and injuries by 77 percent. Drivers should do the following when stopped at an all-way stop:
- The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way.
- When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way.
- When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. A driver that is turning left must wait if the other driver is going straight. Drivers should signal their turns.
- Even with the right of way, drivers should watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.