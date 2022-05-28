Map

An all-way stop will be installed at Portertown and Eastern Pines roads, indicated by a star above, on Tuesday.

 Google Maps

The N.C. Department of Transportation on Tuesday is installing all-way stop signs at the intersection of Portertown and Eastern Pines roads southeast of Greenville.

A department study determined the change would reduce crashes at the intersection, the department said when announcing the change earlier this week.

Currently, only traffic on Eastern Pines road must stop.

Crews will install signs and pavement markings on Portertown on Tuesday morning, the department announced.

The transformation to the intersection is expected to be complete by mid-afternoon the same day, weather permitting.

Drivers in the area should be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic design, the department said.

To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop, visit the NCDOT website.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.