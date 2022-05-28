All-way stop coming to Eastern Pines intersection The Daily Reflector May 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An all-way stop will be installed at Portertown and Eastern Pines roads, indicated by a star above, on Tuesday. Google Maps Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The N.C. Department of Transportation on Tuesday is installing all-way stop signs at the intersection of Portertown and Eastern Pines roads southeast of Greenville.A department study determined the change would reduce crashes at the intersection, the department said when announcing the change earlier this week.Currently, only traffic on Eastern Pines road must stop.Crews will install signs and pavement markings on Portertown on Tuesday morning, the department announced.The transformation to the intersection is expected to be complete by mid-afternoon the same day, weather permitting.Drivers in the area should be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic design, the department said.To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop, visit the NCDOT website.For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Department Stop Sign Pine Highway Transports Portertown Pavement Department Of Transportation Traffic Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews