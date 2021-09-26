The N.C. Department of Transportation this week will convert intersections in Winterville and Stokes into all-way stops to improve safety.
On Monday morning, crews will install stop signs and pavement markings on Old Tar Road where it intersects with Laurie Ellis Road. Currently, Old Tar Road drivers do not have to stop.
Then on Wednesday morning, crews will install the same signage and markings to N.C. 903 at the intersection with N.C. 30, creating a four-way stop. Currently, drivers on N.C. 903 do not have to stop, although warning lights caution drivers in all directions.
The conversions are expected to be complete by the early afternoon, weather permitting. Drivers in these areas should be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic design.
To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop visit this NCDOT webpage. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.