A group of 16 women made history over the weekend at Stallings Stadium, working hard to protect the field from rain, heat and cleats as the Little League Softball World Series' first all-female volunteer grounds crew.
Made up of members of the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA), most of them arrived in Greenville from across the nation on Thursday. That night, following the conclusion of play, thunderstorms moved into the area.
Come Friday morning, it was time to get to work rolling tarps off the field and ensuring play would continue as soon as possible. The first pitch was thrown at 1:34 p.m.
"It is a different animal yes but it is also the same," said Sun Roesslein, a certified sports field manager (CSFM) from Denver, Colorado, at the North Area Athletic Complex for Jeffco Schools Athletics.
Roesslein and Nina Oldenkamp, a CSFM with Odey's Field Experts in Omaha, Nebraska, arrived Wednesday night to get the lay of the land and learn where things were on the field. "Most of us have never been at this stadium."
The sole exception is Cheryl Miller, head groundskeeper of the Little League Southeastern Region, who operates out of Warner Robins, Georgia. Prior to that, Miller was the head groundskeeper for the Little League Baseball World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Miller said that the volunteer crew is important representation for women in field management.
"This crew is amazing," Miller said. "These are some of the best women in the industry. The knowledge that's shared between us is indescribable. They're inspiring, they're positive. Honestly I've been speechless being around this many women in my industry. We never thought we would see this."
According to Roesslein only 4 percent of people in field management are women. The idea to have the volunteer group for four days at the LLSWS came as a result of the SFMA deciding now was the time to show girls on the field that they could grow up to be part of making the series happen.
"We want to show these girls you can do what we're doing or any other job you want to do," Miller said.
While Miller and Roesslein have decades of experience in the field, others have yet to begin their foray into the professional ranks. Julie Kessler, a junior at Virginia Tech, Liz Rice, a student at Brentsville High School in Nokesville, Virginia, and Brynn South, a recent high school graduate, are on the crew.
Kessler said she has never worked with another woman in her five or so years in field management.
"A lot of these people I've met but hadn't really gotten to know them," Kessler said. "This is a good opportunity for us to learn about each other and learn new things."
That's not only the case for Kessler. Maritza Martinez, assistant director of stadium grounds for Major League Soccer's St. Louis City Soccer Club, said that she has very little experience working with women. Morgan Hunter, head groundskeeper for Minor League Baseball's Columbia (South Carolina) Fireflies agreed.
"Maybe one other if that," Martinez said.
"I think I worked gameday with one other girl at an internship," Hunter said.
Martinez said now, with two official male staff and head groundskeeper Chris Ball, it is fun to see the tables turn.
"It's not normal, because there are more girls than I'm used to, but it's what I'm used to doing," Martinez said. "We can look back on it and realize ... not only did we get it done, but we did it well."
The rain delay was a "comical" perspective according to Martinez. Hunter said that one crew member, Leah Withrow with the Reno Aces, pulled tarp more Friday than she had all season.
"We have so many women who either haven't worked a baseball or softball game in 15 years or so and on our first day we come in and we pull tarp on and off, on and off," Martinez said. "We're dealing with a soggy field. All of us are drenched in sweat and rain and turface, just disgusting," Martinez said. "At the end of the day we all sat down and had the time of our lives talking about the war story."
They both studied field management at Brentsville High under the tutelage of Drew Miller, a former groundskeeper for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Mets and host of the Tiger Turf Talk podcast.
Drew Miller was compiling audio for an episode at Stallings Stadium Saturday to document the historic moment. He said that seeing his students work the LLSWS was special for him in much the same way it would be special for the players.
"These players are seeing an all-female (volunteer) crew," Drew Miller said. "They can say, hey, this is possible that these awesome women are running this event for us. They can say 'why can't I do that?'"
Cheryl Miller said that anyone would be lucky to play ball on Stallings Stadium or maintain it.
"When you walk down those steps early in the morning when there's no one here, it's quiet, the birds are chirping, it's the most picturesque place to play the Little League Softball World Series," she said. "There could not be a better place.
"The people of Greenville are so supportive. The nicest, kindest people I've ever met."
The other members of the crew are Amy Fouty, a CSFM at the Motz Group, Sarah Martin, a CSFM with the City of Phoenix, Kelly Lynch of PureSeed, Meg Kruger of Pioneer Athletics and Holly Robinette of the Charlotte Knights.