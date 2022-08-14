A group of 16 women made history over the weekend at Stallings Stadium, working hard to protect the field from rain, heat and cleats as the Little League Softball World Series' first all-female volunteer grounds crew.

Made up of members of the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA), most of them arrived in Greenville from across the nation on Thursday. That night, following the conclusion of play, thunderstorms moved into the area.

081322_gdr_llswsraintarp-4.jpg

Volunteer grounds crew members shovel water and pull the rain tarp from the ball field at Elm Street Park on Friday, Aug. 12.


081322_gdr_llswsraintarp-2.jpg

Volunteer grounds crew members pull the rain tarp from the ball field at Elm Street Park on Friday, Aug. 12.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.