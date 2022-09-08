092819_gdr_domorcampaign

Dedan Waciuri speaks in west Greenville in 2019 on behalf of the National Poor People's campaign as part of a multi-state event to bring awareness to issues those in poverty face.

 Deborah Griffin

A Greenville mother of five said that she suffered two fractured fingers and further damage to her hand during a traffic stop, but the Greenville Police Department said body camera footage refutes those claims and praised officers’ professionalism.

Activist Dedan Waciuri said Tuesday he plans to address the Greenville City Council about Danisha Rogers, 33, who said she was assaulted by an officer, as well as heightened police presence in primarily black neighborhoods. Waciuri’s organization, Mapinduzi, will be filing a grievance with GPD prior to the meeting, he said.


