A fire that injured and displaced two has been determined to have started from unattended cooking.
Bryant Beddard, Battalion Chief for Greenville Fire/Rescue said Monday that crews were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to a fire on the 900 block of Allen Road. He said the crews took about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Beddard said that two occupants of the home were injured. The displaced residents were assisted by the Red Cross.
The chief said that the home sustained significant damage. On Monday afternoon, a sign had been put on the door of the residence deeming it condemned.