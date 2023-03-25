Economic development leaders unveiling a strategic plan this week said Greenville’s metro area needs to build on strengths, identify gaps and bring the community together to compete in changing times.
Consultant Sean Brazier with EDai, outlined the approach to economic development during a presentation Thursday of the five-year plan developed by Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance.
Since July 1, 2020, the Greenville-Pitt County area has seen $692 million in capital investment and the creation of 1,847 new jobs, he said. Greenville is behind its peers in economic development when state and national averages are examined, but it has done better than many of its peers in the southeast.
The alliance, a nonprofit development agency that includes local governments, public institutions and private businesses, was formed in 2019 to improve the local economy by bringing in new capital investment and well-paying jobs, its leaders said.
“Over the past few years we’ve worked with dedication and foresight to transform how we think and more importantly how we act to spur economic development,” said Tom Kulikowski, chairman of the alliance’s board of directors.
“I’m very proud of the foundation that’s been built with purpose, with passion and look forward to realizing the benefits of this work over the next several years and capitalizing on the diverse assets of our community,” Kulikowski said.
The alliance and its partners have been working on the five-year strategic plan to achieve those goals since December, he said. It has 78 private sector and eight public sector investors. Public sector partners provide the bulk of funding to run the organization, including $5 million from Greenville Utilities and the City of Greenville since 2019.
“This is the first time we’ve taken a deep dive, mapped out a deliberate list of objectives and had some obtainable goals that are data supported,” said Josh Lewis, the alliance’s president and CEO.
Lewis said the planning process served to unite organizations and governments around a central set of priorities. The key objectives of the strategic plan involve:
- Identifying shared economic development goals for Greenville, Pitt County and other municipalities.
- Develop the strategies and tactics needed to achieve the goals.
- Determine who should do what, when, over what period of time and using what resources.
- Decide the metrics needed to track success.
Economic development is multifaceted, Lewis said. The alliance can serve as a “quarterback,” focusing on business development, marketing and promotion of the area and development of industrial products such as shell buildings and an educated, flexible workforce.
It can also help other groups focus on developing attractions and addressing livability issues so a company knows employees will move to the area.
“We want to be intentional in identifying all these things that have to happen and identify how different segments of economic development can address those issues,” he said.
The top priority is ensuring the Greenville metro area has product, spec buildings and space. That involves identifying what is currently in place and what needs to be put in place.
Marketing and promotion is going to be deliberate in how they approach ranking systems that measure the livability of a community,” Lewis said.
“Everybody here is passionate about the area, let’s tell people about it,” Lewis said.
About 100 people attended an investor’s reception on Thursday to learn about the organization’s strategic plan for the next five years.
Mark Porter is president of Advance Mechanical, a heating and air conditioning company that joined the alliance about one year ago.
“Everything we do is in the community; all the homes we work with, all the customers,” Porter said. “We are part of the community, so we want to be part of something that helps the community grow.
“They are laying groundwork, that’s great because you can’t do much without a foundation. This is the beginning and we are excited to be part of it,” he said.
The alliance also is working with partners such as Pitt Community College and the public school system to prepare the existing and future workforce for the opportunities.
Greenville has had success in recruiting, maintaining and expanding businesses in the marine industries, wood and paper products, pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical devices and supply, Lewis said.
It’s seeing segments of the gaming industry and creative economy gain a foothold in the area, he said. It should aspire to develop health technology businesses focused on rural and small metro area service and industrial/manufacturing-based technology and service firms.