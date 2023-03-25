Josh Lewis

Josh Lewis, president and CEO of the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance, reviews the organization’s five-year strategic plan during Thursday’s investor reception.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

Economic development leaders unveiling a strategic plan this week said Greenville’s metro area needs to build on strengths, identify gaps and bring the community together to compete in changing times.

Consultant Sean Brazier with EDai, outlined the approach to economic development during a presentation Thursday of the five-year plan developed by Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance.


