Economic developers are focusing on land acquisition and buildings that are ready for industry, the leader of the Greenville-ENC Alliance told the Greenville City Council during its recent planning session.

Tom Kulikowski, the alliance’s interim president, updated the council on the public-private agency’s activity on Aug. 26. The council at its 6 p.m. meeting on Thursday also has set a public hearing on the city’s agreement to appropriate $500,000 to the alliance for economic development services.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.