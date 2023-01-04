Warren Bridge 1

The Lindsay C. Warren Bridge over the Alligator River is shown in December. North Carolina’s proposed $268 million project to replace the bridge linking Dare and Tyrrell counties has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.

 JOHN FOLEY/THE PERQUIMANS WEEKLY

North Carolina’s proposed $268 million project to replace a key bridge connecting Dare and Tyrrell counties along U.S. 64 has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.

Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced Tuesday that the state has received a $110 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help replace the current Lindsay B. Warren Bridge across the Alligator River between Tyrrell and Dare counties. The funding is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, approved by Congress and signed by the president in November 2021.