The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Neuse and Bay Rivers...
Pamlico Sound...
Pamlico and Pungo Rivers...
* Until 300 PM EST.
* At 124 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing
waterspouts was located near The Mouth Of The Neuse River, moving
northeast at 40 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Engelhard, Hatteras Village, Swanquarter, The Mouth Of The Pamlico
River, Pamlico Sound, Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, Rodanthe
and The Center Of The Pamlico Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.
Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the
open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded
metal objects.
Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather
Service.
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...>34KTS
Weather Alert
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EST
FOR NORTHERN PITT AND WESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES...
At 221 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles south of Seaboard to near Bruce, moving east
at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Williamston, Farmville, Bethel, Stokes, Bell Arthur,
Robersonville, House, Bruce, Pitt Greenville Airport, Gold Point,
Fountain, Hamilton, Oak City, Parmele, Everetts, Falkland, Hassell
and Beargrass.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Jones,
southwestern Washington, central Craven, east central Pitt,
southeastern Martin, Beaufort, north central Carteret and Pamlico
Counties through 300 PM EST...
At 225 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Pactolus to near Ernul to near Maysville.
Movement was northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
New Bern, Havelock, Washington, River Road, James City, Trent Woods,
South River, Ransomville, Pinetown, Blounts Creek, Askins, Cayton,
Florence, Janeiro, Wilmar, Bonnerton, Riverdale, Olympia,
Whortonsville and Sidney Crossroads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
The Lindsay C. Warren Bridge over the Alligator River is shown in December. North Carolina’s proposed $268 million project to replace the bridge linking Dare and Tyrrell counties has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.
North Carolina’s proposed $268 million project to replace a key bridge connecting Dare and Tyrrell counties along U.S. 64 has received $110 million in federal infrastructure aid.
Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced Tuesday that the state has received a $110 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help replace the current Lindsay B. Warren Bridge across the Alligator River between Tyrrell and Dare counties. The funding is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, approved by Congress and signed by the president in November 2021.
“This bridge is a lifeline for the people of North Carolina both to and from the Barrier Islands,” Cooper said. “It is one of the few options residents and visitors have for accessing our far eastern counties and this bridge replacement will serve our state for decades to come.”
The federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant provides financial assistance to state projects regarding highways and bridges, wildlife crossings, public transportation, freight and other multimodal projects, according to the American Society for Civil Engineers. The ASCE publishes the nation’s infrastructure report card every four years.
The governor thanked President Joe Biden’s administration for taking action to provide North Carolina with funding for the bridge project. “This is a great example of how President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law helps move along large projects that otherwise would be difficult to fund through traditional means,” Cooper said.
Sen. Tillis said in a news release that the bridge will be approximately 3.2 miles in length, with a vertical clearance of 65 feet to accommodate the navigational channel, two 12-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders, and railings to separate bicycle traffic from vehicle traffic. Tillis helped negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure and secure its passage.
“This grant is a big win for Dare and Tyrrell Counties and will ensure a safe and reliable bridge for generations to come,” Tillis said. “I am proud to have advocated for this funding, and thank local officials in both counties for their tireless advocacy for this grant as well. It’s clear that the bipartisan infrastructure law is already bringing major investments to our great state.”
The current Warren bridge includes a two-lane swing-span that opens for boat traffic. The structure completed in 1962.
More than 4,000 boats travel the Alligator River annually, forcing vehicle traffic to stop while the swing-span opens and closes. The aging bridge also is occasionally subject to technical problems that can send motorists on a 99-mile detour.
The N.C. Department of Transportation plans construction on the replacement bridge to begin no later than 2025.
“This is a big boost for eastern North Carolina,” said Win Bridgers, Division I engineer for the NCDOT. “A new fixed-span bridge over the Alligator River would aid everything from economic development to hurricane evacuation.”