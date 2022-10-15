The need to fill classroom vacancies has led the county’s public schools to hire more instructors who do not have a state teaching license, mirroring a trend seen throughout much of the South.

Half of the new educators Pitt County Schools brought in for the new school year — 147 of the 294 — are alternative licensure teachers. That compares with about a quarter in the two previous years — 52 of 201 new teaching hires last year and 54 of 225 in the 2020-21 school year.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.