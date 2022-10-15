The need to fill classroom vacancies has led the county’s public schools to hire more instructors who do not have a state teaching license, mirroring a trend seen throughout much of the South.
Half of the new educators Pitt County Schools brought in for the new school year — 147 of the 294 — are alternative licensure teachers. That compares with about a quarter in the two previous years — 52 of 201 new teaching hires last year and 54 of 225 in the 2020-21 school year.
“They didn’t go through a traditional teacher-education program,” Steve Lassiter, PCS assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, told the Board of Education last month. “We appreciate these hires because we’re thankful that they’ve chosen education. But in terms of our reality, we’ve go to have a different approach to address that 50 percent.”
School districts across the South are in a similar position. The Associated Press reported this week that in Texas, nearly 20% of new hires for teaching positions last year lacked certification, compared with fewer than 7% a decade ago. In Alabama, the number of teachers not holding a full certificate has reportedly doubled in the last five years.
An analysis by the Southern Regional Education Board, a nonprofit organization that works to improve education in 16 states including North Carolina, indicated that about 4% of teachers in 11 states surveyed were uncertified or teaching with an emergency certification, the AP reported. Another 10% were teaching in a subject area for which they were not certified. The group projects that as many as 16 million students will be taught by an uncertified teacher by 2030.
One reason for that increase is a decrease in the number of traditional teacher-education program graduates. The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education reported earlier this year that from 2009 to 2019, the number of people completing such programs declined by nearly a third.
In an interview prior to the beginning of the fall semester, Holly Fales, assistant dean for undergraduate affairs and educator preparation at East Carolina University, said that the university’s College of Education is seeing fewer students enroll in its traditional undergraduate programs. But a growing number of graduates are returning to the university to seek alternative licensure.
Alternative licensure programs provide a way for candidates who already have a bachelor’s degree to earn a teaching license or certification without having to complete another degree. Candidates are allowed to teach content from their previous area of study while they take online classes that instruct them in classroom management, lesson plans and other teaching skills. They have up to three years to complete requirements to become fully licensed teachers.
“Teaching is more accessible now,” Fales said. “They’re not having to do licensure requirements before entering the classroom.”
Workforce experience
Bethann Trueblood, director of Career and Technical Education for Pitt County Schools, has found that alternative licensure teachers are vital for filling CTE positions, where a teacher’s workforce experience can provide valuable lessons for students.
“At one time we had 25 positions open for CTE and (only) two teachers were hired through a teacher-education program through a university,” Trueblood said. “All the rest of our teachers had work experience. They’re coming in through business and industry.”
Trueblood said of the seven CTE teaching positions that were open at the beginning of October represent a higher-than-normal vacancy rate. She told the school board last month that some CTE openings, such as health sciences and construction, are becoming increasingly challenging to fill.
While the district has provided online options to help fill the gaps, she said, many students want in-person instruction.
“Our health science (enrollment) has decreased, and that is because we can’t find nurses,” she said. “We can’t find people who want to come out of the industry to come to work for us … when they’re making a lot of money.
“It’s just not enticing as it used to be,” Trueblood said, referring to the discontinuation of retiree health benefits for those hired after January 2021. “It’s been really hard for us to find people who want to come in.”
Back to school
What brought Kristen Jarman into the teaching profession six years ago was not money. With a four-year degree in sociology from ECU, she was considered overqualified for the teaching assistant position she accepted at Elmhurst Elementary, where her youngest child attended. But the prospect of a work schedule that matched her daughter’s school schedule was enough of a draw to get her started.
Jarman, whose parents had encouraged her to consider majoring in education in college, found that she was well-suited for helping out in the classroom. When she learned that ECU’s alternative licensure program would mean getting to lead a classroom of her own, she decided to go back to school while teaching school.
“It’s amazing how there are people like me who are older,” said Jarman, 47, a wife and mother of three. “I never thought I would ever go back to school at the age of 44 to get my teaching certificate.
“There’s no way I could have gone back for another four or five years (of study),” she said. “I don’t have the time to put into having all these hours and having to go back to school and get another undergrad degree.”
Fales said students returning to ECU to pursue alternative licensure, which the university refers to as a residency program, tend to be second-career adults who are in their 30s or older.
“It’s definitely a different population to work with,” she said. “They have different needs. In addition to coming into teaching and having to work and complete coursework, these are also folks that have families to take care of.”
With increasing numbers of alternative licensure teachers being employed in Pitt County Schools, Lassiter said the school district is looking for effective ways to nurture these inexperienced educators. Administrators in numerous states are dealing with similar circumstances: how to provide on-the-job training to help new hires, some with little or no formal classroom training, to lead classrooms that have already been entrusted to them.
“There are some I know that have gone right into it, and they’ve had no experience whatsoever in the classroom,” Jarman said. “It’s been extremely tough for those individuals.”
To help them learn on the job, the district provides beginning teachers with mentors, assigning more experienced teachers to help show new colleagues the ropes. Nearly a dozen of the county’s public schools, including Elmhurst, also have a multi-classroom teacher, a co-teacher who works with small groups of teachers to help with lesson plans or classroom instruction. Jarman feels fortunate to have the structure in place at her school.
“Technically the kids have two teachers in that room, which is nice,” she said. “We can give them more one-on-one attention.”
Now in her third year of leading a second-grade classroom, Jarman is scheduled to complete her certification requirements in May and should be a fully licensed teacher by the beginning of the next school year. While she believes that co-workers who completed a traditional teacher-education program began their careers with an advantage, she sees alternative licensure as a solution to filling the need for teachers.
“I think it’s a good program to have to narrow the numbers of vacancies that we have in the education field right now,” she said. “There’s such an urgent need for teachers.
“I think they’re trying to do what they can to come up with different programs to get people in the classroom,” Jarman said. “We need good teachers.”