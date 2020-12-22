American Airlines is scheduled to resume service at Pitt-Greenville Airport starting Jan. 5, the airport’s executive director said Tuesday.
An extension of the CARES Act payroll support program made the reopening possible, American Airlines spokeswoman Stacy Day after the announcement.
Pitt County’s congressional delegation and Mayor P.J. Connelly fought for “our team members jobs and for the air service we provide,” she said. “We look forward to resuming our service to Greenville and doing our party to help our country recover from the pandemic.”
“Strong advocacy from the local business community, the support of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and ultimately the continued support of our congressional delegation was necessary to make this happen,” said Kim W. “Bill” Hopper, the airport’s executive director.
The Greenville airport was one of 15 that lost American’s services in October because of low demand and the expiration of the first CARE Act funding.
The latest stimulus package directly gives airlines $15 billion that will allow airlines to bring back workers and guarantee pay, according to several national news outlets.
Reservations are available at aa.com or 1-800-433-7300. Hooper said there is also a link to reservations at flypgv.com.