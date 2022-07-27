Eight organizations that provide educational and human services in the Greenville area are among 21 in North Carolina to receive $11.5 million in funding from the federal AmeriCorps program.
The funding, which will support nearly 700 AmeriCorps members, was announced Monday by VolunteerNC, an agency within the Office of the Governor.
“Every day in our state AmeriCorps members play a critical role tutoring students, fighting hunger, protecting our environment and more,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Their dedication to serving others makes our state stronger and better.”
Area recipients include:
- East Carolina University College of Education CARE (Collaboration Action in Rural Education) Corps, which works to create equitable, resilient spaces in rural schools and communities to tutor, teach, and provide mental health support for youth and families in eastern NC. The Rural Education Institute (REI) will support 97 CARE Corps members who will serve as peer tutors and mentors in Pitt, Beaufort, Carteret, Edgecombe, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash and Wilson counties.
- Pamlico Rose Institute Public Health Corps, which works in Pitt and Beaufort counties to bring a farm-to-fork approach, building several community gardens for groups such as women veterans, the legally blind, and school-aged children.
- MedServe, which assists with primary care services and community health outreach in rural and medically underserved areas. Pitt County is among nearly three dozen counties served.
- College Advising Corps at N.C. State and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which works to increase the number of first-generation and minority high school students entering and completing higher education. Members are placed in underserved high schools in Pitt and about 30 other counties to help students navigate college admissions and financial aid requirements.
- UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government, which works to help increase local government capacity in economically distressed communities across the state. Member service activities will include projects ranging from affordable housing to hurricane recovery and resiliency in Pitt and about 20 other counties.
- Child Victim Assistance and Training Project, which cares for abused and neglected children in cooperation with licensed social workers. Greene, Beaufort, Craven, Edgecombe and Lenoir are among 16 counties served.
- Conservation Trust for North Carolina: Resilience Corps NC AmeriCorps members teach environmental education programs, build capacity for environmental, community resilience, and disaster projects in local nonprofits and governments, as well as provide disaster preparedness and mitigation education for communities across the state.
- Conservation Legacy: Conservation Corps North Carolina. AmeriCorps members protect, create and improve public lands and trails for communities and military installations across the state by reducing risk of wildfire, improving forest health, removing invasive plant species, creating more access to outdoor recreation resources, protecting wildlife habitat, and helping communities recover from natural disasters across North Carolina.
AmeriCorps is a federally funded national service program whose 75,000 members serve across the nation in more than 21,000 schools, nonprofits, and community organizations.
Service opportunities in North Carolina include mentoring children, providing health services, restoring the environment, increasing economic opportunities, helping communities recover from disaster, fighting the opioid epidemic, connecting veterans with jobs, recruiting and managing volunteers and more. Last year more than 4,000 AmeriCorps members served in North Carolina.
“AmeriCorps North Carolina programs and their members continue to strengthen our communities and improve the lives of our residents,” said Briles Johnson, executive director of VolunteerNC.
AmeriCorps will provide over $3 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for all AmeriCorps members funded by these grants in North Carolina. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of approximately $6,500 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.
Three North Carolina organizations have been awarded funds from a new Public Health AmeriCorps initiative, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This initiative supports the recruitment, training, and development of a new generation of public health leaders. Public Health AmeriCorps will help meet public health needs of local communities by providing surge capacity and support while creating pathways to public health careers.
Some AmeriCorps programs in North Carolina are actively recruiting members to serve during the 2022-23 service year. Benefits often include a living allowance, health care, various professional development opportunities and a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award upon completion of service.
For more information, visit www.nc.gov/working/volunteer-opportunities/americorps-grants.