Eight organizations that provide educational and human services in the Greenville area are among 21 in North Carolina to receive $11.5 million in funding from the federal AmeriCorps program.

The funding, which will support nearly 700 AmeriCorps members, was announced Monday by VolunteerNC, an agency within the Office of the Governor.


