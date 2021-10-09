A North Carolina group that strives to advocate for the state’s Mexican and Latino community is commemorating 20 years of service with events spanning Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond.
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) has been advocating for Hispanic education, leadership and culture since before the group opened its office in Pitt County about 2010. Prior to that, the organization operated out of Duplin County.
Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, a co-founder of the organization, said that he recalls the idea for the group began forming following Hurricane Floyd in 1999.
“We saw that there was a large population of Latinos and Mexicans in need,” Rocha-Peralta said of the hurricane’s aftermath. “A big issue at the time was a lack of representation. We had to go to Washington, D.C., to ask for help because we had none in North Carolina.”
The group began to grow along with the state’s Hispanic population, Rocha-Peralta said. Living in North Carolina in the 1980s, he noticed gradual growth. But the population really boomed in the 1990s and 2000s.
In 1990, U.S. population census data showed 76,726 people of Hispanic descent in North Carolina, 1.2 percent of the state population. That number rose to 378,963, or 4.7 percent, by the year 2000.
By 2010, that number was about 800,980, or 8.4 percent of the population. And the 2020 census showed 1,118,59 Hispanic or Latino people living in North Carolina, about 7 percent of the population.
“I have to give credit to the founders,” Rocha-Peralta said. “We knew growth was coming but we did not see it growing as fast as it did. At the time, that growth was not in line with how we were integrated. I am very thankful that we have had such an impact in communities, from our volunteers and our partners.”
The group has grown to more than 300 members, serving 29 counties in the state. Alex Urban, the group’s advocacy coordinator, said that its mission still is helping people, even as the group gains key partnerships.
“In the beginning it was really about trying to uplift the community,” Urban said. “During the early years there was a smaller Hispanic population in North Carolina, so it was really about getting the foot in the door and getting to be able to talk and get in the room.
“Since we have moved forward, we have engaged with entities like the City of Greenville,” he said. “Our advocacy director, George Hendrix, was invited to speak at a conference in Raleigh with Gov. (Roy) Cooper. It is about pushing that forward and engaging with institutions, but keeping that root of serving the community on a cultural base.”
Rocha-Peralta said that service initially was limited to Pitt and neighboring counties. Now plans are in place to open local chapters in other communities. The first two, in Wilson and Craven Counties, are scheduled to form in the next five months.
“I think all of us at AMEXCAN are excited to be able to extend that and work at a more local level,” Urban said. “We love being in Greenville but when we are traveling and trying to do events across eastern North Carolina, we definitely need places we can stay in other areas.”
As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the group is hosting events in Pitt County and beyond. On Tuesday, Mayor P.J. Connelly delivered a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month in Greenville.
“I would love to be able to expand (this) as time goes on,” Connelly told AMEXCAN members. “It is certainly important that we continue to talk about how important it is to have Hispanic people in our community, talk about being an inclusive community. I think something that brought me to Greenville was the fact that we have so many different cultures that bring so much to the table as far as passing on cultural traditions.”
“As our children get older they are able to use those experiences and create new bonds with people of different cultures and be sure that we continue to move our city forward,” Connelly said.
Rocha-Peralta said that the organization will continue to hold programs through the end of the year. He said that includes traveling to deliver health resources like vaccines.
Moving forward, the group will continue to implement new framework that allows for growth in education and health, he said. Low enrollment numbers among Latino people in higher education is an ongoing problem, and one that the group seeks to address in partnership with the N.C. Latino Education Alliance.
“We are grateful for 20 years of service,” Rocha-Peralta said. “We are very grateful that we can continue to build and call Pitt our home. There is an opportunity here for us to engage in the community and play a critical role in development of systems that help all people.”