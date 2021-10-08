The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina's (AMEXCAN) "Movie at the Park" event has been postponed to Oct. 23 in anticipation of inclement weather.
The event, initially slated for Friday, coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.
"Zootopia" will be shown at the event later this month, in Spanish with English subtitles. Registration is requested by calling 329-0593. The event coincides with a community resource festival, which will provide information and resources from community partners. Food, vendors and kids activities will also be at the festival.
The event is part of AMEXCAN’s ongoing celebration of 20 years of community service. The group is headquartered in Greenville and is hosting events across the region to mark the anniversary.